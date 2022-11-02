Brian Cookson says 'heads must roll' at British Cycling after CEO quits

Former UCI and British Cycling President Brian Cookson has called on current British Cycling chair Frank Slevin to resign, suggesting that the British governing body is run by people without a background in the sport.

British Cycling has endured a terrible year, with a series of decisions being raising concerns in the sport and amongst members. British Cycling recently announced an eight-year sponsorship deal with oil and gas giant Shell and that sparked a backlash about greenwash.

The partnership drew national media attention alongside condemnation from Greenpeace, while a Cyclingnews investigation revealed considerable dismay among British Cycling insiders and staff. A number of members have resigned in protest, having a knock-on effect on local events and the grass roots of the sport.

Earlier in the year, British Cycling blocked trans riders from competing as it flipped on specific rules, and in September it suggested cyclists should not ride their bikes on the day of the Queen’s funeral before swiftly changing their guidance after an outcry from members.

On Monday, British Cycling confirmed that CEO Brian Facer had left by “mutual agreement”, with Slevin saying, “We remain fully committed to the delivery of our ‘Lead our sport, inspire our communities’ strategy.”

However, Cookson told Cycling Weekly that he feels that Slevin should be held accountable for the governing body’s decision making.

“I do think that it seems inexplicable to me that the chairman and the board were unaware of the implications of the things that have happened and that have been so controversial. I think that some heads have to roll,” Cookson said.

“The chair needs to take some responsibility for this. I have no confidence in him to continue, I think he should go.

“Now we have a structure imposed on us by UK Sport and the reality is we have a chairman who has effectively come from outside the sport, presumably appointed for his business expertise. The problem as I see it is that we’re governed by people who don’t really have a background in that sport, pastime, activity and I don’t know what they’re motivated by.”

Cookson was the president of British Cycling between 1996 and 2013, overseeing a turnaround in the federation after infighting and near financial disaster. Consistent management and astute use of national lottery funding lead to the success of British riders and a massive growth of the sport in Britain.

He was elected UCI President in 2013 and held office until 2017 when he was defeated by David Lappartient. Now retired and 71, he organises the Lancaster Grand Prix and still races himself.

Cookson suggested that the alienation of British Cycling’s membership began with a “hollowing out of the organisation” by former CEO Julie Harrington between 2017 and 2020. Harrington declined to comment to Cycling Weekly.

“Previously for all our faults and flaws, people on the board were through and through cyclists. You could cut them in half and it would say ‘I’m a cyclist’ across their middle like a stick of rock,” Cookson suggested.

“The organisation is going backwards now and that’s something I never thought I’d see happen. This isn’t about me, I don’t want to come back to be president of British Cycling or chairman of the board or anything like that. I’m retired, I’m happy and enjoying life.”

Cookson also revealed to Cycling Weekly that his understanding is that the dissatisfaction with the governance of British Cycling also extends to a higher international level.

“I can tell you that from what I gather, the UCI doesn’t have a lot of time for the current leadership of British Cycling either,” Cookson said.

“Nobody has got a wonderful magic wand to wave. Although what we’ve got to get back is our organisation, British Cycling needs to be run by people who have a passion for cycling in all its wonderful forms,” Cookson said.

“Nobody ever said that British Cycling was perfect, nobody ever said that it didn’t need to change, but it needs accountability to the people who make the sport happen.”