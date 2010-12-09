Breschel turned down interest from Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project
Raises questions as to why so many riders left Saxo Bank
Matti Breschel is one of the few big names to have left Team Saxo Bank and who has not signed with the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project. The Dane, who will ride for Rabobank next season, said he didn't want to take his chances with a new team.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy