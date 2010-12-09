Trending

Breschel turned down interest from Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project

Raises questions as to why so many riders left Saxo Bank

Matti Breschel is one of the few big names to have left Team Saxo Bank and who has not signed with the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project.  The Dane, who will ride for Rabobank next season, said he didn't want to take his chances with a new team.

