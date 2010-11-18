Knee surgery could knock Breschel out of Classics

Image 1 of 3 Matti Breschel smiles on the podium, the season is almost over (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Matti Breschel (Denmark) on the podium with his silver medal. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil), Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) and Niki Terpstra (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel planned to lead Rabobank in the Spring Classics in 2011, but the Dane now faces surgery which could hold him out of racing for an extended period. The Dutch team said the surgery will be done very soon.

“It is unknown when the surgery will take place, but in coordination with Matti, the surgeon and our medical staff, it has been decided that it will have to be done as soon as possible,” Rabobank spokesman Luuc Eisenga told Cyclingnews.

The 26-year-old must undergo surgery on his right knee, an examination at a clinic in Brondby showed on Thursday.

“I started feeling pain after the Tour de France, and now it is even worse,” Breschel told sporten.tv2.dk.

The surgery would require complete rest for six to twelve weeks, making it unlikely that he would be able to ride the Classics.

Breschel, who has been with Team Saxo Bank since 2005, won Dwars door Vlaanderen this year. He also won the silver medal at the world championship road race in Melbourne.