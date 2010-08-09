Breschel signs for Rabobank
Dane signs two-year deal to bolster classics challenge
Rabobank has announced the signing of Matti Breschel from Team Saxo Bank. The Danish rider has signed on for two seasons and will be a crucial member of his new squad's classics contingent.
"Breschel has shown that he is one of the most talented riders for one-day races," said Rabobank manager Erik Breukink. "Together with Boom and Langeveld, we can build a strong unit for the classics."
The 25-year-old Breschel won Dwars door Vlaanderen this spring and placed eighth in Gent-Wevelgem. In his five seasons at Saxo Bank, he has built up a solid palmares, including a world championship bronze medal in 2008 and the Danish road race title in 2009, in addition to stage victories at the Vuelta a España and Tour de Suisse.
Speaking to tv2.dk, the Dane explained that the switch to Rabobank was not made lightly. "It's been a very difficult decision, and it's quite sad," said Breschel. "My heart was with Saxo Bank, but now I feel it is time to try something new, to get some hair on the chest."
