Breschel confirmed at Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

After having spent two seasons riding for Dutch team Rabobank, Matti Breschel has agreed to return to Bjarne Riis' team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank. The Danish team has announced a two-year deal with the Classics rider, who recently won a stage in the Vuelta a Burgos and had top ten results in both Tour of Flanders and Gent-Welvelgem this year.

"At the end of the day, the choice wasn't that difficult, even though I have enjoyed being part of Rabobank," Breschel said, confirming the rumours that had him signing with Riis at the end of July. "Personally I have great ambitions, and I'm convinced Bjarne and the team are the right ones to help me move on. Over the last two years I have always kept in contact with Bjarne, and now, when I had the opportunity to come back, I wouldn't miss it. After all, this team is where I feel at home. I'm super happy to be able to return to Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, and I'm very much looking forward to the coming season."

The 28-year-old Breschel has had some difficulties due to various injuries in the last couple of years, but hopes to build up again to his former level and take full advantage of his abilities in 2013.

"Ever since Matti left the team a couple of years ago, I have always hoped for him to come back to the team for obvious reasons," commented team manager Riis. "I know Matti very well, both as an athlete and as a person, and I know what he is capable of on the bike. In peak form I have no doubts that he has the potential to win a spring classic or the Worlds one day, and together we will pursue this goal. It will take a whole lot of hard work and commitment, but Matti is eager to start over again after some years marked by injuries. I can only say I'm looking forward to start working with him again."

