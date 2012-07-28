Breschel to return to Saxo Bank and Bjarne Riis?

Image 1 of 4 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 4 Matti Breschel and Maarten Tjallingii on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Matti Breschel and Tom Boonen shake hands (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 The sprint between Sagan, Boonen and Breschel in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel still doesn't know where he will sign for next season, although it looks like he is leaning towards a return to Bjarne Riis. First, however, the Dane hopes to get a medal at Saturday's mens' road race in the London 2012 Olympics, which would certainly help him with a new contract for 2013.

“I'd like to return to Saxo Bank,” he told sporten.dk, but wasn't sure how it might work out. He was with Riis' team, now called Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, from 2005 to 2010, before moving to Rabobank.

He has it good at Rabobank now, he said, although he was disappointed to have not been named to ride the Tour de France. “But it also happened to me at Saxo. He (Riis, ed.) will have a strong team next year. But we will see.”

One reason he was sorry to have missed the Tour is that the race is a good place for contacts and negotiations. “It's where it all happens. Different managers have closed the shutters during the first days after the Tour. But I have no stress. There is probably nothing in place until after Saturday.”

Saturday is, of course, the Olympic road race, where he will be on the four-man Danish team. “It is clear that if we do something big, it will create a focus and a lot of talk about my person in the media. It's always nice as a cyclist.”