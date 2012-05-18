Fuglsang and Breschel to Saxo Bank in 2013?

Image 1 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang unexpectedly claimed the first leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 4 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Jakob Fuglsang can ride again without pain and, having missed the Giro d'Italia, has hopes of making the RadioShack-Nissan Tour de France team. Meanwhile, both he and Matti Breschel are both playing with the idea of returning to Team Saxo Bank in the coming season.

Fuglsang was to have been RadioShack's captain at the Giro d'Italia, but had to withdraw at the last minute due to knee problems. He has also recovered from the broken wrist which he suffered in the Volta a Catalunya the end of March.

“I have no problems with the knee. I still need to be careful, but don't feel anything from the injury, the damage, and no longer have problems with my hand,” he told sporten.dk. “I don't have full movement in the hand, but it's not a problem to ride the bike.”

The Tour de France is “probably” on his race calendar. “They are taking me to the training camp for the Tour stages, so I expect that I will ride the Tour,” he said. “But I must still have a certain level. I'm pretty sure I have that level, so if I can avoid more trouble this year, I feel confident I can ride the Tour.”

Return to Riis?

Both Fuglsang and Matti Breschel left Saxo Bank after the 2010 season, with the latter joining Rabobank. Now both Danish riders are contemplating a possible return to Bjarne Riis's team. While neither has had a top year so far, both could bring in much-needed points to the struggling Saxo Bank team.

“It could be an option, and it could be interesting, but right now there is no more to it,” Fuglsang said. “There is still a long way to go before there is a signature on a piece of paper.”

The team also admitted interest. “Of course Jacob as an interesting rider. He will be so to many teams, and it's great if he thinks that we are for him. But it is still a long way to agreeing to a deal,” said team spokesman Anders Damgaard.

Breschel had ridden with Riis's team since 2005 before leaving to lead Rabobank's Classics squad. Knee problems knocked him out of the 2011 spring season, and this year didn't go as hoped-for either, as his top result was third in Gent-Wevelgem.

“I have no contract for next year, and for Team Saxo Bank, I would say that anything is possible right now. But now we see,” he said.

He does have another option, however. “I will not worry about next year. Rabobank has announced they would like to extend with me.”

Riis would like to see the possible return of the 27-year-old. “He has proven himself. We think that Matti is an exciting rider and it's great if he thinks it might be interesting for him to return to the team. It is certainly a good starting point. But there is still a long way to go before an agreement is in place,” Riis said.