Brand and Iserbyt secure Cyclo-cross World Cup series titles
By Kirsten Frattini published
Series winners favourites for upcoming World Championships in Fayetteville
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) sealed the overall series titles in the women's and men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series, respectively, following the final round in Hoogerheide on Sunday.
Brand, who finished second to compatriot Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in Hoogerheide, had already accumulated enough points to win the series at the penultimate round in Flamanville, France.
During the 15-race series, Brand won six rounds in Fayetteville, Tabor, Besançon, Namur, Dendermonde and Hulst, with six other podium finishes in the World Cup.
Brand accumulated a total of 432 points to win the series by 71 points ahead of runner-up Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) and 82 points over third placed Puck Pieterse (Apecin-Fenix).
Iserbyt won seven rounds of the World Cup series that includes Wateroo, Iowa City, Overijse, Koksijde, Besançon, Flamanville and Hoogerheide. He also finished on the podium in five other rounds of the series.
Iserbyt won with a total of 485 points to beat runner-up Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) by 128 points and third placed Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) 137 points.
Iserbyt and Brand are among the favourites to win a the world titles at the UCI Cyclo-cross Championships held in Fayetteville, Arkansas from January 28-31.
Brand will lead an eight-rider Dutch women's team that includes Denise Betsema, Annemarie Worst, Marianne Vos, Yara Kastelijn, Inge van der Heijden, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Manon Bakker.
Iserbyt will lead an eight-rider Belgian men's team that also includes Quinten Hermans, Toon Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout, Jens Adams, Vincent Baestaens, Daan Soete, and Laurens Sweeck.
"We saw in the European Championships that going into a race with five different riders who can win is not the best tactics, so Lars [van der Haar] and [Tom] Pidcock are good, and we have a chance with our Belgian squad but we have to aim for one or two riders," Iserbyt said.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|432
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|361
|3
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|350
|4
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|315
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|254
|6
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|236
|7
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|221
|8
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx
|211
|9
|Helen Clauzel (Fra) AS Bike Cross Team
|202
|10
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|192
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|485
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|357
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|348
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross
|299
|5
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|281
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|223
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|220
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|219
|9
|Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|212
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|201
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
