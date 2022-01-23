Trending

Brand and Iserbyt secure Cyclo-cross World Cup series titles

By published

Series winners favourites for upcoming World Championships in Fayetteville

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates winning the UCI WorldTour Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Womens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lucinda Brand wins UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) sealed the overall series titles in the women's and men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series, respectively, following the final round in Hoogerheide on Sunday. 

Brand, who finished second to compatriot Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in Hoogerheide, had already accumulated enough points to win the series at the penultimate round in Flamanville, France.

During the 15-race series, Brand won six rounds in Fayetteville, Tabor, Besançon, Namur, Dendermonde and Hulst, with six other podium finishes in the World Cup.

Read More

Eli Iserbyt claims victory at Hoogerheide World Cup

Marianne Vos lays down Worlds marker with Hoogerheide World Cup victory

Brand set to seal World Cup as Betsema skips penultimate round in France

Brand accumulated a total of 432 points to win the series by 71 points ahead of runner-up Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) and 82 points over third placed Puck Pieterse (Apecin-Fenix).

Iserbyt won seven rounds of the World Cup series that includes Wateroo, Iowa City, Overijse, Koksijde, Besançon, Flamanville and Hoogerheide. He also finished on the podium in five other rounds of the series.

Iserbyt won with a total of 485 points to beat runner-up Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) by 128 points and third placed Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) 137 points.

Iserbyt and Brand are among the favourites to win a the world titles at the UCI Cyclo-cross Championships held in Fayetteville, Arkansas from January 28-31. 

Brand will lead an eight-rider Dutch women's team that includes Denise Betsema, Annemarie Worst, Marianne Vos, Yara Kastelijn, Inge van der Heijden, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Manon Bakker.

Iserbyt will lead an eight-rider Belgian men's team that also includes Quinten Hermans, Toon Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout, Jens Adams, Vincent Baestaens, Daan Soete, and Laurens Sweeck.

"We saw in the European Championships that going into a race with five different riders who can win is not the best tactics, so Lars [van der Haar] and [Tom] Pidcock are good, and we have a chance with our Belgian squad but we have to aim for one or two riders," Iserbyt said.

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates winning the UCI WorldTour Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins the UCI Cyclp-cross World cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 432
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 361
3Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 350
4Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 315
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 254
6Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 236
7Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 221
8Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx 211
9Helen Clauzel (Fra) AS Bike Cross Team 202
10Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 192

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 485
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 357
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 348
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross 299
5Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 281
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 223
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 220
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 219
9Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers 212
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers 201

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.