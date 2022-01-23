Eli Iserbyt claims victory at Hoogerheide World Cup

Image 1 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins World Cup Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins the 2021-2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 The men's race at Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Tom Pidcock takes the lead early in the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Quinten Hermans (Tormans Cyclo Cross Team) competes during the GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) sprints to win ahead of Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) and Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins in Hoogerheide and looks back to watch the sprint for second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Tom Pidcock in the early-race lead at Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) showed he will be the man to beat at next week’s World Championships after a last-lap attack gave him victory at Hoogerheide.

The World Cup winner pulled back rival Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) who had led the middle section of the race alone before making his race winning move on the final lap with his British rival suffering.

Pidcock responded in the closing stages, but Iserbyt had enough left to take his 14th victory of the season by two seconds from Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) who sprinted past Pidcock for second place.

With Michael Vanthourenhout finishing fourth just five seconds behind the winner next weekend’s World Championship looks wide open.

