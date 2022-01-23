Trending

Eli Iserbyt claims victory at Hoogerheide World Cup

Lars van der Haar second and Tom Pidcock third

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates winning during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins World Cup Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 LR Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal compete during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates winning the UCI WorldTour Leader Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins the 2021-2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 A general view of Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Tormans Cyclo Cross Team Ryan Kamp of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions Corne Van Kessel of The Netherlands and Tormans Cyclo Cross Team and Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal compete climbing stairs on the circuit during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The men's race at Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock takes the lead early in the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Tormans Cyclo Cross Team competes during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quinten Hermans (Tormans Cyclo Cross Team) competes during the GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal sprints to win ahead of Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) sprints to win ahead of Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) and Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal sprints to win ahead of Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins in Hoogerheide and looks back to watch the sprint for second place (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock in the early-race lead at Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning the third place on the podium ceremony after the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) finished third in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Getty Images)
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 23 LR Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions on second place stage winner Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal and Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 32nd GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2022 Mens Elite CXWorldCup on January 23 2022 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) showed he will be the man to beat at next week’s World Championships after a last-lap attack gave him victory at Hoogerheide. 

The World Cup winner pulled back rival Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) who had led the middle section of the race alone before making his race winning move on the final lap with his British rival suffering. 

Pidcock responded in the closing stages, but Iserbyt had enough left to take his 14th victory of the season by two seconds from Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) who sprinted past Pidcock for second place. 

With Michael Vanthourenhout finishing fourth just five seconds behind the winner next weekend’s World Championship looks wide open. 

More to follow...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 1:00:18
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) 0:00:02
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 0:00:03
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:00:05
5Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:00:54
6Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:01:03
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:01:07
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) 0:01:08
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) 0:01:10
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:01:20
11Daan Soete (Bel) 0:01:21
12Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:01:27
13Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
14Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:01:35
15Clement Venturini (Fra) 0:01:48
16Jens Adams (Bel) 0:02:13
17Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:02:24
18Ben Turner (GBr) 0:02:29
19Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:02:38
20Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:02:48
21Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 0:02:51
22Thomas Mein (GBr) 0:03:02
23Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:03:03
24Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 0:03:28
25Danny Van Lierop (Ned) 0:03:39
26David Menut (Fra) 0:03:58
27Marek Konwa (Pol) 0:04:02
28Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:04:09
29Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:04:26
30Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) 0:04:38
31Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:04:43
32Yan Gras (Fra) 0:04:51
33Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:05:02
34Steve Chainel (Fra) 0:05:07
35Joris Delbove (Fra) 0:05:29
36Antoine Huby (Fra) 0:05:46
37Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:05:49
38Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
39Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:06:03
40Hugo Kars (Ned)
41Matej Ulik (Svk)
42Samuele Leone (Ita)
43Javier Zaera Gisbert (Spa)
44Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
45Théo Thomas (Fra)
46Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
47Miguel Rodriguez Novoa (Spa)
48Luca Harter (Ger)
49Filip Mård (Swe)
50Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
51Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
52Jonathan Anderson (USA)
53Pascal Tömke (Ger)
54Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
55Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
56Florian Hamm (Ger)
DNFCameron Mason (GBr)
DNFGonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
DNFLoris Rouiller (Swi)
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned)
DNFJente Michels (Bel)
DNSCameron Jette (Can)

