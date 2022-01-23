Eli Iserbyt claims victory at Hoogerheide World Cup
By Ben Goddard published
Lars van der Haar second and Tom Pidcock third
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) showed he will be the man to beat at next week’s World Championships after a last-lap attack gave him victory at Hoogerheide.
The World Cup winner pulled back rival Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) who had led the middle section of the race alone before making his race winning move on the final lap with his British rival suffering.
Pidcock responded in the closing stages, but Iserbyt had enough left to take his 14th victory of the season by two seconds from Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) who sprinted past Pidcock for second place.
With Michael Vanthourenhout finishing fourth just five seconds behind the winner next weekend’s World Championship looks wide open.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|1:00:18
|2
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:00:02
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:05
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:54
|6
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:03
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:07
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:01:08
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:01:10
|10
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:20
|11
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:01:21
|12
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:27
|13
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|14
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:01:35
|15
|Clement Venturini (Fra)
|0:01:48
|16
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:02:13
|17
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:02:24
|18
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:02:29
|19
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:02:38
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:02:48
|21
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:02:51
|22
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:03:02
|23
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:03:03
|24
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:03:28
|25
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|0:03:39
|26
|David Menut (Fra)
|0:03:58
|27
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:04:02
|28
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:04:09
|29
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:04:26
|30
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:04:38
|31
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:04:43
|32
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:04:51
|33
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:05:02
|34
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:05:07
|35
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|0:05:29
|36
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|0:05:46
|37
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:05:49
|38
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|39
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:06:03
|40
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|41
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|42
|Samuele Leone (Ita)
|43
|Javier Zaera Gisbert (Spa)
|44
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|45
|Théo Thomas (Fra)
|46
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux)
|47
|Miguel Rodriguez Novoa (Spa)
|48
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|49
|Filip Mård (Swe)
|50
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|51
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
|52
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|53
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|54
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra)
|55
|Pavel Jindřich (Cze)
|56
|Florian Hamm (Ger)
|DNF
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|DNF
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
|DNF
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|DNF
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|DNS
|Cameron Jette (Can)
Lars van der Haar second and Tom Pidcock third
