Boonen back to racing in Poland

Tom Boonen dropped out of the race after suffering a concussion on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quickstep has announced that Tom Boonen will make a return to racing at the end of the month, at the Tour de Pologne. The Belgian was forced to abandon the Tour de France on stage 7, following a crash on stage 5 which left him with a concussion.

Boonen was back on his bike training over the weekend and received the all-clear from the team's medical staff.

"I'm happy I can get back to training and I'm relieved that the fall didn't have any major repercussions," he said. "The withdrawal from the Tour forced us to re-examine our schedule for the rest of the season. The team and I, we've decided I will make my comeback in the Tour de Pologne on Sunday, July 31st."

The race was where Boonen made his professional debut as a 'stagiaire' for US Postal back in 2000.

"I have a lot of good memories about that race," he recalled. "It was the first time ever I rode more than 200 kilometres. I didn't ride the last 2 stages because I was tired as never in my life. I was only 19-years-old. It will be nice to come back there."

Following the Tour de Pologne, Boonen will then move on to the Olympic test event, the London-Surrey Cycle Classic on August 14.

"I'll be wearing the National jersey when I ride the race," continues Boonen. "The Federation is granting me a great opportunity to race on an Olympic circuit. I'm very pleased, I'm sure it will be an important test event."

Boonen's focus will then shift to the final Grand Tour event of 2011, the Vuelta a Espana.

