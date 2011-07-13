Boonen suffering with headaches from Tour de France crash

Image 1 of 2 Tom Boonen dropped out of the race after suffering a concussion on stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Tom Boonen took a while to get going after crashing on his head on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen continues to suffer from headaches a week after suffering a concussion during his stage five crash at the Tour de France. He has not started training again and does not know when he will be able to do so.

“Tom has suffered a mild concussion,” team doctor Yvan Vanmol told the Gazet van Antwerpen. “He is still waking up every morning with head and neck pains. He only feels a little better during the course of the day.

“We agreed that he should go three days without any symptoms before he can train again. It is difficult to predict when that will be.”

Boonen was one of many who crashed on last Wednesday's fifth stage, going down with about 60km to go. He sat dazed on the road for several minutes before getting back on his bike and finishing the stage. He and teammate Addy Engels crossed the finish line as the last riders on the stage, more than 13 minutes behind winner Mark Cavendish.

The former World champion started stage six but abandoned some 90km into the seventh stage, saying, “I was a danger for the other riders.”

He suffered from a severe headache, dizziness and other concussion symptoms, even vomiting before the stage.