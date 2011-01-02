Boom suffers severe bruising from 'cross crash

Image 1 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lars Boom crashed hard, did not finish but after a trip to the hospital found he has no broken bones (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) was up in the front group before crashing out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A nasty crash for Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the GP Sven Nys cyclo-cross race could rule him out of the national 'cross championships this coming weekend.

Boom was leading the race in Baal, Belgium, when he crashed on a muddy descent. He fell hard with his hip against the barrier.

“I know my body well enough to feel that something is not right,” he told De Telegraaf after the race. “Hopefully this will not affect my preparations for the road season, but right now I am afraid of that.”

However, an exam later in the day at the hospital in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, showed that nothing had been fractured. He has extensive bruising on his lower back, with doctors recommending several days of complete rest.

That would endanger his participation in the national championships in St. Michielsgestel next Sunday, where he had hoped to defend his title.