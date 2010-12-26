Image 1 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) pedals through the snow en route to victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 25 Bart Wellens leads Telenet - Fidea teammate Kevin Pauwels. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 25 World Cup leader Niels Albert leads Lars Boom. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) in the race lead with Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) in hot pursuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers up an incline. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) drops down a short descent behind race leader Niels Albert. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the snowy parcours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates his victory in Zolder. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the only World Cup he'll contest this 'cross season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) concentrates on keeping upright on the challenging circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) cheerfully on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 25 Fans and supporters of Fans Supporters Bart Wellens, including Lucien Wellens, his dad (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates a World Cup win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 25 Lars Boom (Rabobank) is keeping in shape for the road season with some cyclo-cross (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 25 Elite men's Zolder World Cup podium: Niels Albert, Lars Boom and Bart Wellens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 25 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls toward a top-five finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 25 Eventual winner Lars Boom (Rabobank) rounds a bend. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 25 Patrick van Leeuwen goes down in snowy conditions. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 25 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 25 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) on his way to third place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 25 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) on his way to second place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 25 Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) captured the win in the only cyclo-cross World Cup round he is racing this season, the sixth round in Zolder, Belgium. The 24-year-old Dutch champion dealt best with the deep snow that had turned the former Belgian F1 car circuit into an extremely challenging and often dangerous course.

After showing great skills on the bike, Boom tackled a cup of beer, showing he was not taking his cyclo-cross adventure too seriously.

"For me this is the most ideal way to prepare for the road season, but don't think I have no respect for the real cyclo-cross riders. Of course, I'm starting these races with a little bit of ambition because I don't want to come here and finish 20th," Boom said.

World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished second at 13 seconds behind Boom, but the Belgian strengthened his lead in the World Cup. Albert now holds a lead of more than 60 points, which is the amount of points at stake for the winner of a World Cup round.

"It's always possible to finish out of the points in a race and then my lead is gone, but surely I'm going to defend my lead in the World Cup in the last two races," said Albert. "Then I have at least one jersey at the end of the season."

The leading duo exchanged turns in the lead position during the first five laps, and when Boom dropped his chain for a second time during the third lap, he was trailing by about 15 seconds. "The chain wasn't fine-tuned and on the bumpy downhills, it often dropped but after changing bikes. It was alright," Boom said.

The Dutch champion Boom bridged back up to Albert and in the sixth lap, the latter got stuck into the deep snow on the upper part of the course. "It's a disgrace they didn't remove the snow in that section," both Albert and Boom said. The 24-year-old Belgian Albert wasn't able to close the gap of 13 seconds on his Dutch peer in the closing laps, and he finished second.

"I think we were each other's match technically, but on the road he was phenomenal. He has more power and can make more revolutions. The road was a bit too long for me," said Albert, talking about the start-finish straight of the car circuit.

Veterans Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Gerben de Knegt (Rabo-Giant Offroad) captured their best results of the season by finishing respectively third and fourth, both at more than a minute from the winner. For Wellens, it was the first podium result since November 11 in Niel.

"It's great to finally climb the podium after falling just short 11 times this season [five - Ed.]. I had a terrible start but went better throughout the race," said Wellens. "I've never ridden in these conditions in my long career."

During the fifth lap, Wellens bridged up to De Knegt, who quickly encountered a mechanical, forcing him to focus on fourth place rather than third. "Too bad because I think I matched his speed. Riding through the snow is like riding through sand and that's something I'm good at," De Knegt said.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rode an anonymous race and finished fifth in Zolder. Nys never made it to the front of the race and struggled in the slippery conditions. After the race Nys talked about severe pain in his back. "I crashed on the street this week and already received treatment, but clearly not enough; I felt like a novice," Nys told Sporza.

Czech rider Radomir Simunek excels in icy conditions, and he lived up to the expectations when rode in third place during the fifth lap. On a straightforward section, he suddenly slipped and touched the barriers, going spectacularly over the handlebars. The winner from the Scheldecross in Antwerp probably broke his collarbone.

Tomorrow, most cyclo-cross stars head to Diegem where world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) will make his comeback after a knee injury.

The next round of the World Cup will be held in Pont-Château, France on 2011, January 16.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1:08:29 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:13 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:16 4 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:45 5 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:55 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:02:24 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:34 8 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 9 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:39 10 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:42 11 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:48 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 13 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:02:54 14 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:02 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:14 16 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:23 17 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:30 18 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:12 19 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:04:19 20 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:45 21 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:05:54 22 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 23 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 0:06:03 24 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:06:44 25 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:07:02 26 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:06 27 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:18 28 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:07:31 29 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:07:43 -1lap Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor -1lap Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) -1lap Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland -2laps Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles -2laps Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team -2laps Romain Villa (Fra) -2laps Sean Babcock (USA) Kona -2laps Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) -2laps Milan Barenyi (Svk) -2laps Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi -2laps Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus -3laps Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof -3laps Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) -3laps Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) -3laps Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine -3laps Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv -3laps Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) -3laps Marco Bianco (Ita) -4laps Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized -4laps Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue -4laps Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram -4laps Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine -4laps Mik Garrigan (Can) -4laps Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline -4laps Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP -5laps Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen -5laps Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica -5laps Romain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube -5laps Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com -5laps Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team -5laps Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart -5laps Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder DNF Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Marco Ponta (Ita) DNF Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team DNS Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona DNS Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)