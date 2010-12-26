Trending

Boom races to snowy victory in Zolder ahead of Albert

Wellens takes third spot

Lars Boom (Rabobank) pedals through the snow en route to victory.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Bart Wellens leads Telenet - Fidea teammate Kevin Pauwels.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
World Cup leader Niels Albert leads Lars Boom.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) in the race lead with Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) in hot pursuit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers up an incline.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) drops down a short descent behind race leader Niels Albert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the snowy parcours.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates his victory in Zolder.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins the only World Cup he'll contest this 'cross season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) concentrates on keeping upright on the challenging circuit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) cheerfully on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Fans and supporters of Fans Supporters Bart Wellens, including Lucien Wellens, his dad

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates a World Cup win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) is keeping in shape for the road season with some cyclo-cross

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elite men's Zolder World Cup podium: Niels Albert, Lars Boom and Bart Wellens

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls toward a top-five finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Eventual winner Lars Boom (Rabobank) rounds a bend.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Patrick van Leeuwen goes down in snowy conditions.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) on his way to third place

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) on his way to second place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) captured the win in the only cyclo-cross World Cup round he is racing this season, the sixth round in Zolder, Belgium. The 24-year-old Dutch champion dealt best with the deep snow that had turned the former Belgian F1 car circuit into an extremely challenging and often dangerous course.

After showing great skills on the bike, Boom tackled a cup of beer, showing he was not taking his cyclo-cross adventure too seriously.

"For me this is the most ideal way to prepare for the road season, but don't think I have no respect for the real cyclo-cross riders. Of course, I'm starting these races with a little bit of ambition because I don't want to come here and finish 20th," Boom said.

World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished second at 13 seconds behind Boom, but the Belgian strengthened his lead in the World Cup. Albert now holds a lead of more than 60 points, which is the amount of points at stake for the winner of a World Cup round.

"It's always possible to finish out of the points in a race and then my lead is gone, but surely I'm going to defend my lead in the World Cup in the last two races," said Albert. "Then I have at least one jersey at the end of the season."

The leading duo exchanged turns in the lead position during the first five laps, and when Boom dropped his chain for a second time during the third lap, he was trailing by about 15 seconds. "The chain wasn't fine-tuned and on the bumpy downhills, it often dropped but after changing bikes. It was alright," Boom said.

The Dutch champion Boom bridged back up to Albert and in the sixth lap, the latter got stuck into the deep snow on the upper part of the course. "It's a disgrace they didn't remove the snow in that section," both Albert and Boom said. The 24-year-old Belgian Albert wasn't able to close the gap of 13 seconds on his Dutch peer in the closing laps, and he finished second.

"I think we were each other's match technically, but on the road he was phenomenal. He has more power and can make more revolutions. The road was a bit too long for me," said Albert, talking about the start-finish straight of the car circuit.

Veterans Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Gerben de Knegt (Rabo-Giant Offroad) captured their best results of the season by finishing respectively third and fourth, both at more than a minute from the winner. For Wellens, it was the first podium result since November 11 in Niel.

"It's great to finally climb the podium after falling just short 11 times this season [five - Ed.]. I had a terrible start but went better throughout the race," said Wellens. "I've never ridden in these conditions in my long career."

During the fifth lap, Wellens bridged up to De Knegt, who quickly encountered a mechanical, forcing him to focus on fourth place rather than third. "Too bad because I think I matched his speed. Riding through the snow is like riding through sand and that's something I'm good at," De Knegt said.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rode an anonymous race and finished fifth in Zolder. Nys never made it to the front of the race and struggled in the slippery conditions. After the race Nys talked about severe pain in his back. "I crashed on the street this week and already received treatment, but clearly not enough; I felt like a novice," Nys told Sporza.

Czech rider Radomir Simunek excels in icy conditions, and he lived up to the expectations when rode in third place during the fifth lap. On a straightforward section, he suddenly slipped and touched the barriers, going spectacularly over the handlebars. The winner from the Scheldecross in Antwerp probably broke his collarbone.

Tomorrow, most cyclo-cross stars head to Diegem where world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) will make his comeback after a knee injury.

The next round of the World Cup will be held in Pont-Château, France on 2011, January 16.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1:08:29
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:13
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:16
4Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:45
5Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:55
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:24
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:34
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
9Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS0:02:39
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:42
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:48
12Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
13Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:02:54
14Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:02
15Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:14
16Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:23
17Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:03:30
18Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:12
19Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:04:19
20Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:45
21Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:05:54
22Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
23Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:06:03
24Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:06:44
25Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:07:02
26Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:06
27John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:18
28David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:07:31
29Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:07:43
-1lapOndrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
-1lapPatrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
-1lapWilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
-2lapsJoachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles
-2lapsRobert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
-2lapsRomain Villa (Fra)
-2lapsSean Babcock (USA) Kona
-2lapsIsaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
-2lapsMilan Barenyi (Svk)
-2lapsFabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi
-2lapsMitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
-3lapsChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
-3lapsYu Takenouchi (Jpn)
-3lapsKeiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
-3lapsLaurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine
-3lapsRene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
-3lapsAntonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
-3lapsMarco Bianco (Ita)
-4lapsMark Lalonde (USA) Specialized
-4lapsCraig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
-4lapsPaul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
-4lapsJérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine
-4lapsMik Garrigan (Can)
-4lapsRyan Iddings (USA) Redline
-4lapsRobert Glajza (Svk) BKP
-5lapsHikaru Kosaka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
-5lapsMartin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
-5lapsRomain Lejeune (Fra) UV Aube
-5lapsRyan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
-5lapsMitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
-5lapsShaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
-5lapsBrian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
DNFRadomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFMarco Ponta (Ita)
DNFSacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Kona
DNSAlberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus420pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet354
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team349
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team294
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team293
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ290
7Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team270
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor264
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus234
10Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team230
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus226
12Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team214
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus212
14Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team210
15Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS208
16Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing194
17Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team180
18Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93177
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team164
20Marco Bianco (Ita)157
21Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team152
22Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom146
23Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor139
24Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus129
25Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike122
26Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)121
27Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)119
28Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team119
29Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team115
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof106
31Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus104
32David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor88
33Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb85
34Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor82
35Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team82
36Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank80
37Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor77
38John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale77
39Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles77
40Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team73
41Romain Villa (Fra)69
42Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi59
43Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team59
44Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)52
45Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles47
46Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine46
47Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com43
48Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor41
49Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)39
50Guillaume Perrot (Fra)39
51Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi37
52Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland36
53Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt35
54Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com31
55Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine30
56Simon Zahner (Swi) Bmc Racing Team29
57James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com27
58Marco Ponta (Ita)27
59Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor26
60Milan Barenyi (Svk)23
61Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
62David Lozano Riba (Spa)21
63Tommy Nielsen (Den)21
64Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)20
65Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona19
66Kenneth Hansen (Den)19
67Florian Le Corre (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 6119
68Geert van der Horst (Ned)18
69Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)17
70Mik Garrigan (Can)17
71Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)16
72Sean Babcock (USA) Kona15
73David Juarez Alday (Spa)15
74Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)14
75Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
76René Lang (Swi)12
77Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb11
78Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)9
79Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv8
80Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team7
81Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica6
82Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)6
83Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue6
84Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)5
85Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized3
86David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus3
87Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP2
88Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1
89Gusty Bausch (Lux)1
90Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)1

 

