Boom to kick off 'cross season in Overijse

All eyes were on Lars Boom as he chased the national title. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Former cyclo-cross world champion Lars Boom will make his return to the dirt in December for a brief five-race season. The Dutch star has been focusing on his road career with the Rabobank team, but will take part in a few races, beginning with the Vlaamse Druivenveldrit in Overijse, Belgium on December 12.

He will then move onto the Scheldecross in Antwerp on December 18th before competing in the World Cup on December 26 in Zolder.

Boom will warm up for his national championships at the GVA Trophy in Loenhout on December 29 before concluding his off-road season by defending his title in the Dutch championships on January 8th in Sint-Michielsgestel.