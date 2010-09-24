Boom to ride more 'cross races this winter

Image 1 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Sonic Boom: The Rabobank rider takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lars Boom (Rabobank) was just three seconds behind his teammate. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lars Boom is returning to his roots and will ride at least six cyclo-cross races this season. The Rabobank rider isn't turning his back on road racing, but rather using the 'cross races as preparation for the coming season.

Last year Boom rode two 'cross races, and this year plans to ride six, starting in early December.

"I want to try a slightly better winter training," Boom told the Belga news agency. "If I ride more races, I might get a better rhythm.”

He was not sure whether he would ride the national 'cross championships, but said he would definitely not ride in the 'cross Worlds. “That doesn't fit in my programme.”

Boom, 24, is on his way to the world road championships in Melbourne. He started off the year by winning the Dutch national 'cross title and on the road he won the first stage at Paris-Nice.

Over the years, Boom has won world titles in 'cross as an elite, U23 and Junior. He has won the national elite title every year since 2007. In 2008 he won not only the world 'cross title but also the national titles in 'cross, road race and time trial. He was also U23 time trial champion in 2007.