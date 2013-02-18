Boom continues Blanco's strong start to the season

Image 1 of 3 Lars Boom (Team Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lar Boom (Blanco) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Lars Boom (Team Blanco) wins the final stage of the Tour du Haut Var (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom is more than happy with his stage win at the Tour du Haut Var. It was a big day for the Blanco team, with Boom finishing second overall and teammate Laurens ten Dam third. “I've never been so good at this stage of the season,” Boom said.

It was Boom's second win of the season after he also claimed the stage two time trial of the Tour Med earlier this month. On Sunday, he and ten Dam were in the day's break, and stayed away until the end. They finished with the same time as race winner Arthur Vichot (FDJ), who had bridged up from the peloton shortly before the finish.

"Immediately after the start, I felt confident. Laurens and I initiated the early breakaway and controlled the climbs. Eventually, there were only five riders fighting for the stage win. When I started the sprint I gained a few meters, enough to win the stage”, Boom said on the team's website.

His next race is Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he is now considered one of the favourites. “That creates trust,” he told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “I will do my best to ride for the title there.”

The 27-year-old will skip Milan-San Remo and will ride Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico, before turning his attention to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

"I'm comfortable in my skin and I am very motivated, as is everyone in the team. We need to find a sponsor, that would give us a push to do give something extra,” he concluded. “And I'm another year older and therefore stronger.”