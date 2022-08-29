Bolton and Easter win gravel titles at Wasatch All-Road
Emma Grant second in women's category on Full Yeti course, Gravel Worlds runner-up Borstelmann settles for 10th in men's race
Chelsea Bolton won the pro women's division and Griffin Easter took the honors for the pro men at the 2022 Wasatch All-Road in Heber, Utah. Both Utah-based riders improved from third-place finishes at the inaugural gravel event last year.
The Full Yeti course returned for 100 miles with more than 11,000 feet of vertical gain across the Uinta range of the Wasatch Mountains. The opening section of the course brings the "Wasatch Wall", a climb of 5,000 feet of climbing across deep sand and washboards.
Bolton held off a trio of riders to secure her victory. From the chase group, Emma Grant, who finished ninth at Gravel Worlds in Nebraska, took second, 3:24 behind Bolton, but 31 seconds ahead of a charging duo of Lindsey Stevenson and Crystal Anthony. On the finishing circuit at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center at Wasatch Mountain State Park, a venue used at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Stevenson sprinted to the final podium spot.
The men's race also saw a pack of riders survive a long day of climbing to the Soldier Hollow circuit. Easter outlasted Zach Calton for the victory by 40 seconds. Kyle Trudeau finished third, another 26 seconds later.
"At the end we all three came into the final 4 mile circuit around Soldier Hollow where I managed to get separation and hang on to the line. Not often you get to have a local race of this quality down the road with such quality racers in attendance," Easter said on Instagram.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling)
|6:50:02
|2
|Emma Grant (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|0:03:24
|3
|Lindsey Stevenson
|0:03:55
|4
|Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
|5
|Caroline Tory
|0:04:54
|6
|Sarah Jarvis (Multisport Mastery)
|0:39:28
|7
|Jessie Young
|0:52:48
|8
|Amelia Durst
|1:48:28
|9
|Ashley Buxton
|2:03:32
|DNF
|Libby Caldwell (Scott Bikes)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation p/b OrangeSeal Gravel)
|5:51:10
|2
|Zach Calton (CaltonCoaching)
|0:00:40
|3
|Kyle Trudeau (Czracing)
|0:01:06
|4
|Truman Glasgow
|0:07:10
|5
|Nathan Spratt (ABUS Pro Gravel Team)
|0:08:56
|6
|Ryan Standish (Orange Seal/Kenda/Ventum)
|0:20:42
|7
|Canyon Emmott (Elbowz Racing)
|8
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda/TheBlackBibs/Kask)
|0:26:16
|9
|Marc Spratt (ABUS Pro Gravel Team)
|0:26:37
|10
|John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel)
|0:31:21
