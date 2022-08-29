Bolton and Easter win gravel titles at Wasatch All-Road

Image 1 of 5 Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling) comes over the line first in the women's category of the Wasatch All-Road in Heber, 2022 (Image credit: Wasatch All-Road ) Image 1 of 5 Wasatch All-Road in Heber, 2022 - Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling) first, Emma Grant (ABUS Pro Gravel) in second and Lindsey Stevenson third (Image credit: Wasatch All-Road ) Image 1 of 5 Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation p/b OrangeSeal Gravel) wins Wasatch All-Road in Heber, 2022 (Image credit: Wasatch All-Road ) Image 1 of 5 First Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation p/b OrangeSeal Gravel), second Zach Calton (CaltonCoaching), third Kyle Trudeau (Czracing) (Image credit: Wasatch All-Road ) Image 1 of 5 Wasatch All-Road in Heber, 2022 (Image credit: Wasatch All-Road ) Image 1 of 5

Chelsea Bolton won the pro women's division and Griffin Easter took the honors for the pro men at the 2022 Wasatch All-Road in Heber, Utah. Both Utah-based riders improved from third-place finishes at the inaugural gravel event last year.

The Full Yeti course returned for 100 miles with more than 11,000 feet of vertical gain across the Uinta range of the Wasatch Mountains. The opening section of the course brings the "Wasatch Wall", a climb of 5,000 feet of climbing across deep sand and washboards.

Bolton held off a trio of riders to secure her victory. From the chase group, Emma Grant, who finished ninth at Gravel Worlds in Nebraska, took second, 3:24 behind Bolton, but 31 seconds ahead of a charging duo of Lindsey Stevenson and Crystal Anthony. On the finishing circuit at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center at Wasatch Mountain State Park, a venue used at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Stevenson sprinted to the final podium spot.

The men's race also saw a pack of riders survive a long day of climbing to the Soldier Hollow circuit. Easter outlasted Zach Calton for the victory by 40 seconds. Kyle Trudeau finished third, another 26 seconds later.

"At the end we all three came into the final 4 mile circuit around Soldier Hollow where I managed to get separation and hang on to the line. Not often you get to have a local race of this quality down the road with such quality racers in attendance," Easter said on Instagram.

Results Full Yeti - pro women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling) 6:50:02 2 Emma Grant (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:03:24 3 Lindsey Stevenson 0:03:55 4 Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 5 Caroline Tory 0:04:54 6 Sarah Jarvis (Multisport Mastery) 0:39:28 7 Jessie Young 0:52:48 8 Amelia Durst 1:48:28 9 Ashley Buxton 2:03:32 DNF Libby Caldwell (Scott Bikes)