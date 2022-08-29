Bolton and Easter win gravel titles at Wasatch All-Road



Emma Grant second in women's category on Full Yeti course, Gravel Worlds runner-up Borstelmann settles for 10th in men's race

Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling) comes over the line first in the women's category of the Wasatch All-Road in Heber, 2022
Chelsea Bolton won the pro women's division and Griffin Easter took the honors for the pro men at the 2022 Wasatch All-Road in Heber, Utah. Both Utah-based riders improved from third-place finishes at the inaugural gravel event last year.

The Full Yeti course returned for 100 miles with more than 11,000 feet of vertical gain across the Uinta range of the Wasatch Mountains. The opening section of the course brings the "Wasatch Wall", a climb of 5,000 feet of climbing across deep sand and washboards. 

Bolton held off a trio of riders to secure her victory. From the chase group, Emma Grant, who finished ninth at Gravel Worlds in Nebraska, took second, 3:24 behind Bolton, but 31 seconds ahead of a charging duo of Lindsey Stevenson and Crystal Anthony. On the finishing circuit at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center at Wasatch Mountain State Park, a venue used at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Stevenson sprinted to the final podium spot.

The men's race also saw a pack of riders survive a long day of climbing to the Soldier Hollow circuit. Easter outlasted Zach Calton for the victory by 40 seconds. Kyle Trudeau finished third, another 26 seconds later. 

"At the end we all three came into the final 4 mile circuit around Soldier Hollow where I managed to get separation and hang on to the line. Not often you get to have a local race of this quality down the road with such quality racers in attendance," Easter said on Instagram.

Results Full Yeti - pro women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chelsea Bolton (Stay Park City Cycling) 6:50:02
2Emma Grant (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:03:24
3Lindsey Stevenson 0:03:55
4Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective)
5Caroline Tory 0:04:54
6Sarah Jarvis (Multisport Mastery) 0:39:28
7Jessie Young 0:52:48
8Amelia Durst 1:48:28
9Ashley Buxton 2:03:32
DNFLibby Caldwell (Scott Bikes)

Results Full Yeti - pro men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation p/b OrangeSeal Gravel) 5:51:10
2Zach Calton (CaltonCoaching) 0:00:40
3Kyle Trudeau (Czracing) 0:01:06
4Truman Glasgow 0:07:10
5Nathan Spratt (ABUS Pro Gravel Team) 0:08:56
6Ryan Standish (Orange Seal/Kenda/Ventum) 0:20:42
7Canyon Emmott (Elbowz Racing)
8Stefano Barberi (Kenda/TheBlackBibs/Kask) 0:26:16
9Marc Spratt (ABUS Pro Gravel Team) 0:26:37
10John Borstelmann (ABUS Pro Gravel) 0:31:21

