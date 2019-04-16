Image 1 of 4 Boels Dolmans support breast cancer research with new pink kit at Amstel Gold (Image credit: George Deswijzen) Image 2 of 4 Boels Dolmans support breast cancer research with new pink kit at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 3 of 4 Boels Dolmans support breast cancer research with new pink kit at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 Boels Dolmans support breast cancer research with new pink kit at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Boels-Dolmans riders will line up with a newly designed pink kit and bikes in support of Pink Ribbon and breast cancer research at the Amstel Gold Race on April 21 in the Netherlands. The campaign will culminate in the online auction of the special kits and bikes with proceeds being donated to Pink Ribbon.

"'Of course we will do this!' This was our first reaction when team manager Erwin Janssen explained to us the idea of this special Pink Ribbon campaign," said Dutch champion and former world champion Chantal Blaak.

"We discussed the topic later with a couple of riders. Almost everyone knows somebody near, being family or friends, who is affected by breast cancer. All extra aid and help to beat this possibly deadly disease is a bonus. We are very determined to make this a success and attract as much attention as possible towards the Pink Ribbon campaign and eventually raise as much money as possible."

Pink Ribbon is an international association that finances scientific research and projects focused on treatment, post-operative assistance and long-term effects of cancer. Santini, the technical partner for Boels-Dolmans, have designed the pink kit to represent the fight against breast cancer. In addition, the team will use pink bikes, helmets, shoes, while the team’s support vehicles will also be wrapped in pink decal.

"We are honoured to be able to support the team's athletes and the campaign to help the battle against breast cancer," said Paola Santini, marketing manager Santini Cycling Wear. "This is a particularly sensitive subject that is very close to our hearts and we want to make our own contribution by very quickly making up the special pink kits for the Amstel Gold Race."

Visit the auction page here.