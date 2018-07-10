Trending

BMC Racing TTT win and GC analysis – Podcast

Hear from Froome, Thomas, Porte, Van Avermaet and the Cyclingnews team

BMC Racing in action in the TTT on stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

The latest Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville – was recorded before and after the team time trial on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Featuring Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and new yellow jersey Greg Van Avermaet, the team of Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering break down the GC battle after three gripping stages.

We also look back at the wins for Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan before discussing the winners and losers from stage 3 and the team trial around Cholet.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.