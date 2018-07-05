Sky, BMC and AG2R pre-race press conferences - Tour de France podcast
Hear from Richie Porte, Romain Bardet and Dave Brailsford
With the Tour de France just days away and the Cyclingnews team on the ground and on location, it's time for our first podcast from this year's race. On Wednesday evening, Team Sky held their pre-race press conference, with BMC Racing and AG2R La Mondiale following suit on Thursday morning.
Wednesday was a chance to put questions to Dave Brailsford and Chris Froome in relation to the latter's now-closed salbutamol case, while BMC Racing head into the race with Richie Porte looking to podium but the team's future still uncertain. We hear from Porte on the race, and the BMC management on the recent departure of several key members of staff and the continued search for sponsorship.
We also dip into AG2R's press conference to hear from home-favourite Romain Bardet. The Frenchman has finished third and second in the Tour de France but is hoping to make the top step of the podium this time around. As ever, there's the usual discussions over form, tactics and Tour gossip from the Vendee.
