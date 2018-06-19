Tour de France contender analysis & Van Avermaet interview - Podcast
We look back at the last few weeks of racing and chat with the Olympic champion
Aside from Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), we’ve seen nearly all of the pre-race favourites for this year’s Tour de France race over the past two weeks. From the Criterium du Dauphine, to the Tour de Suisse and everything in between, there have been impressively strong performances from some candidates, while several still have a way to go before finding their best form.
In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we look back at the last few weeks of racing, with Daniel Benson and Procycling’s Ed Pickering evaluating the form of BMC Racing's Richie Porte, Movistar’s trio of Mikel Landa, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran (Ef Education First-Drapac), Geraint Thomas (team Sky), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and a host of other riders.
There’s also an exclusive interview with Olympic road champion Greg Van Avermaet who tells us why he turned his back on a promising career as a football player, his hopes of the future and the type of team he’s hoping to join for 2018.
