Tour de France: Sky leadership, Ochowicz and CCC, Dumoulin and Degenkolb - Podcast

Chris Froome and Team Sky training ahead of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France may have reached its first rest day, but that hasn't meant that the circus surrounding the race has come to a halt. Cyclingnews spent the day hopping between press conferences at Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and BMC Racing to pick up the latest news.

We started the morning in Chambery, where we picked up the leadership question at Team Sky, with both Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome discussing the options that lay ahead. Then it was over to Trek-Segafredo for a catch up with stage 9 winner John Degenkolb, before Jim Ochowicz announced to the media that CCC would step in and save his team.

Finally, we headed to Team Sunweb to hear from Tom Dumoulin on his challenge and his rivals. No stage today but another action-packed day at the Tour with analysis from Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering.