Tour de France team analysis with Philippa York – Podcast

Image 1 of 4 BMC surrounds Richie Porte on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 AG2R La Mondiale lead Romain Bardet during stage 4 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome and teammate Wout Poels celebrate after the Giro's stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa - Movistar training on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles as recon for stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we sit down to analyse the squads that have been announced ahead of next week’s Tour de France.

With special guest Philippa York joining Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson in the studio, we look at key selections for the likes of BMC Racing, Movistar and AG2R La Mondiale – all of which have named strong and dynamic teams for the 2018 edition of the race.

We also pinpoint the strengths and weaknesses of several other teams, such as Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain Merida and Jakob Fuglsang’s Astana squad. And although Team Sky are yet to announce their eight-man line up to defend Chris Froome’s title, we look through a number of the possible inclusions and debate whether any weaknesses exist within the British team’s camp.

The 2018 Tour de France starts on July 9 and concludes on July 29 in Paris. Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, as well as race analysis, blogs, video highlights and podcasts from the team on the ground.

