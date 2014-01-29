Bianchi reveals the Belkin team issue Infinito CV bike

The Infinito CV frame includes Countervail, a patented material developed between Bianchi and US company Materials Science Corporation (MSC), and exclusively used for cycling applications by Bianchi. Termed ‘Vibration Canceling Composite Technology,’ the key feature is a viscoelastic carbon layer embedded between standard carbon layers at critical areas of the frame and fork.
Bianchi’s use of Countervail is designed to cancel vibration before it reaches the rider, not through a suspension movement, but by viscoelastic damping. This does not make the frame more flexible but reduces muscle fatigue and so increases energy savings, Bianchi claims.
The bike was first spotted at last year's Tour of Flanders and was officially presented before Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi has become the Belkin bike sponsor for 2014 and so Vanmarcke and Boom will get to ride the innovative bike and feel the benefits of the Countervail vibration damping technology. Vanmarcke finished second behind Fabian Cancellara at Paris-Roubaix despite suffering a knee injury at Tirreno-Adriatico.
The Belkin team issue Bianchi Infinito CV has a celeste and black colour scheme with touches of Belkin's green team colour. The bike is fitted with Shimano components and FSA seat posts, bars and stems.
Vanmarcke tested his bike at the team's recent pre-season training camp in Spain.
“I was really eager to test my Infinito CV after as I was impressed by the innovative technology developed by Bianchi and since my first ride I noticed the difference: you cycle smoother over any surface. It will be a great support for me and the team at the classics,” Vanmarcke said in a press release from Bianchi.
Click here to see the full photo gallery of the Bianchi Infinito CV.
