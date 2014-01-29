Bianchi reveals the Belkin team issue Infinito CV bike

Image 1 of 29 The Belkin team issue Bianchi Infinito CV is black and celeste (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 2 of 29 The front end of the Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 3 of 29 The Belkin team issue Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 4 of 29 The resin prototype frame (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 5 of 29 A Bianchi designer with the resin prototype (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 6 of 29 A front view of the Infinito CV prototype (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 7 of 29 The shape of the head tube can be seem in the resin prototype (Image credit: Bianchi S.p.A.) Image 8 of 29 The 2014 Belkin team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 10 of 29 (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 11 of 29 (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 12 of 29 The Belkin mechanics build-up the Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 13 of 29 Sep Vanmarke (Belkin) (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 14 of 29 Bianchi technicians visited Belkin at the training camp (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 15 of 29 Vanmarcke tests Infinito CV at the team's Spanish training camp (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 16 of 29 Sep Vanmarcke gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 17 of 29 The head tube has a aero profile (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 18 of 29 The top tube of the Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 19 of 29 The Belkin team issue Infinito CV is black and celeste (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 20 of 29 The Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 21 of 29 A close-up of the seat stays with Countervail vibration-dampening technology (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 22 of 29 The Belkin mechanic makes as final touch to the Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 23 of 29 Two Bianchi Infinito CV bikes (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 24 of 29 The bike build is underway (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 25 of 29 The Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 26 of 29 Vanmarcke checks his saddle position (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 27 of 29 Lars Boom watches as the mechanics build his Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 28 of 29 The sun sets on the Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob) Image 29 of 29 The Belkin mechanics and Bianchi technicians talk tech (Image credit: Bianchi/Antton Miettinen & Sabine Jacob)

Bianchi has released photos of the Belkin team issue Infinito CV bike that Sep Vanmarcke, Lars Boom will use in the cobbled Classics.

The Infinito CV frame includes Countervail, a patented material developed between Bianchi and US company Materials Science Corporation (MSC), and exclusively used for cycling applications by Bianchi. Termed ‘Vibration Canceling Composite Technology,’ the key feature is a viscoelastic carbon layer embedded between standard carbon layers at critical areas of the frame and fork.

Bianchi’s use of Countervail is designed to cancel vibration before it reaches the rider, not through a suspension movement, but by viscoelastic damping. This does not make the frame more flexible but reduces muscle fatigue and so increases energy savings, Bianchi claims.

The bike was first spotted at last year's Tour of Flanders and was officially presented before Paris-Roubaix. Bianchi has become the Belkin bike sponsor for 2014 and so Vanmarcke and Boom will get to ride the innovative bike and feel the benefits of the Countervail vibration damping technology. Vanmarcke finished second behind Fabian Cancellara at Paris-Roubaix despite suffering a knee injury at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Belkin team issue Bianchi Infinito CV has a celeste and black colour scheme with touches of Belkin's green team colour. The bike is fitted with Shimano components and FSA seat posts, bars and stems.

Vanmarcke tested his bike at the team's recent pre-season training camp in Spain.

“I was really eager to test my Infinito CV after as I was impressed by the innovative technology developed by Bianchi and since my first ride I noticed the difference: you cycle smoother over any surface. It will be a great support for me and the team at the classics,” Vanmarcke said in a press release from Bianchi.

