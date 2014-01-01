Belkin offers co-sponsors place on team jersey

Image 1 of 4 Robert Wagner (Belkin) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team jersey (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 4 Bauke Mollema will lead Belkin at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Team Belkin in formation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Belkin will offer co-sponsors a place on their jersey per race or for a period of time, commercial manager Mark van de Camp told Wielerflits. "It will be possible to sponsor the team for one race only, or for a period of time. For example, if an Australian company wants to advertise during Tour Down Under only, this is possible."

UCI rule 1.3.035 states that 'each team may have only a single design for clothing (colours and layout) which may not be altered for the duration of the calendar year.' Teams may however change the design for one race per year, as for example Team Sky did for the 2011 Tour de France.

"We discussed this with the UCI," Van de Camp stated. "It's allowed to change logos throughout the season. We are now talking with several parties who are interested for the races in the USA, or the Tour de France for example. Belkin will remain on the jersey but another major sponsor will be added."

Belkin started sponsorship of the Dutch team just before the Tour de France in 2013. The team, formerly known as Rabobank, rode under the Blanco banner for the first half of the season before the American company stepped in.

"There won't be any spectacular changes to the team kit next year," Van de Camp revealed. "The design stays the same, we'll only add some logos. Our jersey was the best recognizable one in the peloton last year. Belkin also requested not to change it. This year we'll keep it like this. For 2015 we'll change the design."

Belkin has a new clothing sponsor for 2014 with Santini SMS. Bianchi supplies the new Bianchi Oltre XR2 bikes to the team.