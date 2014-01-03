Gallery: Belkin training on new Bianchi bikes

It was a far more settled and calm mood at this winter's Team Belkin training camp on the south coast of Spain. Twelve months on from the sponsorshop woes following Rabobank's speedy departure from the sport, the only Dutch WorldTour squad were in the position of looking back over a year of success - with over 35 wins - as they planned their assault on the coming year.
The team gathered in Alicante, Spain, for a nearly two-weeks of training and planning in late December with one of the main emphasises on testing out their new bikes. Giant, who had supplied the team for a number of seasons were replaced with the Italy's legendary Bianchi brand taking over.
Luckily for the team the weather held out for most of the camp, so the likes of Tour de France leaders Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema could enjoy some dry, warm weather training.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy