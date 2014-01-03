Gallery: Belkin training on new Bianchi bikes

Image 1 of 22 Mollema and Kelderman set the pace on the front (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 22 Lars Boom tests out the limits of his new bike (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 22 Belkin will be riding Bianchi's in 2014 (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 22 The Belkin squad made use of the warm climate for their December training camp (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 22 Robert Gesink (closest) rises out of the saddle as he takes on the Spanish hills (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 22 Mollema and Kelderman set the pace on the front of the group (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 7 of 22 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 8 of 22 Bauke Mollema will co-lead the team in the Tour de France (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 9 of 22 Team leader Robert Gesink on his new Bianchi road bike. He has ridden on Colnago and Giant in the past, (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 10 of 22 The Dutch WorldTour team had nearly 40 wins in 2013 (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 11 of 22 Robert Gesink will be hoping to ride off the front at the Tour de France this year (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 12 of 22 The Belkin team retain their green and black kit for this season (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 13 of 22 Team Belkin take in the sun on the south coast of Spain (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 14 of 22 Snow lines the sides of the roads as the riders start to climb (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 15 of 22 A quick pit-stop for sprinter Theo Bos (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 16 of 22 Mollema will be looking to improve on his 2013 Tour de France performance this year (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 17 of 22 Team Belkin take in the sun on the south coast of Spain (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 18 of 22 Team Belkin take in the sun on the south coast of Spain (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 19 of 22 Robert Gesink leads a select group of riders on a descent (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 20 of 22 The Belkin team retain their green and black kit for this season (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 21 of 22 Classics rider and time triallist Lars Boom (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 22 of 22 Team Belkin take in the sun on the south coast of Spain (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling)

It was a far more settled and calm mood at this winter's Team Belkin training camp on the south coast of Spain. Twelve months on from the sponsorshop woes following Rabobank's speedy departure from the sport, the only Dutch WorldTour squad were in the position of looking back over a year of success - with over 35 wins - as they planned their assault on the coming year.

The team gathered in Alicante, Spain, for a nearly two-weeks of training and planning in late December with one of the main emphasises on testing out their new bikes. Giant, who had supplied the team for a number of seasons were replaced with the Italy's legendary Bianchi brand taking over.

Luckily for the team the weather held out for most of the camp, so the likes of Tour de France leaders Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema could enjoy some dry, warm weather training.