Belkin to ride Bianchi bikes in 2014

Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela are using the Bianchi Sempre Pro in 2013 (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Team Belkin will ride on Bianchi bikes for the next two years, the team announced Monday afternoon. Bianchi will be the team's new technical sponsor and official partner for 2014 and 2015. The team currently rides Giant bikes.

"Bianchi is one of the best known bike brands in the world and part of the legacy of cycling, building its future on the knowledge of its incredible history," team general manager Richard Plugge said. "The match with Belkin is perfect; technical innovation is important for both Belkin and Bianchi. We are very happy to further build our team together with these two great partners."

On the road, Belkin will ride the Bianchi Oltre XR.2 “and the new exclusive Infinito CV with patented Countervail Vibration Cancelling technology.” A new carbon framed time trial bike will be presented at the start of the season.

"We are excited to partner with the Belkin Pro Cycling Team and to work closely with its successful world-class riders to improve our product technology," Bianchi CEO Bob Ippolito explained. "GC contenders, sprinters, time trialists and classics riders will all profit from our special types of bikes.

“For example, Bianchi will supply the classics team with our new Infinito CV endurance bicycle, the ideal machine to conquer cobbles and long distances thanks to our innovative Countervail technology,” Ippolito said.

"The team's project, led by Richard Plugge, brings to cycling a new and global brand but at the same time, calls on experience and heritage. We are confident that the association between the Bianchi and Belkin brands will lead to a successful global partnership."