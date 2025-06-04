Recommended reading

'Better on schedule than last year' – Remco Evenepoel 1.5kg lighter and sharpening for Tour de France at Dauphiné

Olympic Champion back in action Sunday at Critérium du Dauphiné, where he'll take on Pogačar and Vingegaard

Remco Evenepoel heads into his final preparation race for the Tour de France, the Critérium du Dauphiné, "a step ahead of last year" according to his Soudal-QuickStep team, after another crash-affected season where he will take on Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Last year, Evenepoel was ramping up for his first appearance in two months at the Dauphiné, having crashed and sustained fractures at Itzulia Basque Country. In 2025, it was the dooring incident in the off-season that put him out of action until April with several injuries, and his seen him searching for top form in anticipation of the Tour.

