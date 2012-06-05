Betancur attracts WorldTour interest

Image 1 of 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) wins the final stage in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Carlos Betancur gets in some much-needed rehydration after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) has revealed that his recent run of form has not gone unnoticed at WorldTour level. The Colombian talent took a fine stage win at the Tour of Belgium at the end of May and followed that up with victory at the Trofeo Melinda at the weekend.

“I’m happy with everything that’s happened over the past few months. The two wins that I had in less than a week have opened up some more doors for me,” Betancur told El Colombiano.

The 22-year-old was reported to have signed for Liquigas-Cannondale at the end of last season, but ultimately remained put at Acqua&Sapone when it emerged that he still had another year to run on an existing deal.

“Many have come to ask if I am available, but I’ll only know in August if I’ll stay with Acqua&Sapone or if I’ll go to the WorldTour. But there are a lot of offers,” Betancur said.

After a string of strong performances at the Giro del Trentino, Giro della Toscana and Four Days of Dunkirk, Betancur got off the mark for 2012 with a victory on the final stage of the Tour of Belgium at Engis. It was his performance at the Trofeo Melinda that garnered the most attention, however, as he coolly dispatched Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) in the sprint at Malè.

“Gazzetta dello Sport said last week that I’m like an eagle, who fixes his eyes on his prey and knows when to launch himself,” said Betancur.

Betancur is currently at home in Colombia and will train in Antioquia before returning to Europe ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. With Sky duo Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Henao having shown their potential at the Giro d’Italia last month, there is an exciting generation of Colombian talent emerging on the world stage once again.

Colombia has three berths for the Olympic road race in London, and Betancur is hopeful of making the cut, while he also has one eye on the World Championships in Valkenburg in September. “Both courses suited me and my style,” he said. “I’ll fight to make the team.”