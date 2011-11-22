Liquigas-Cannondale confirms Betancur for 2012 roster

Image 1 of 6 Carlos Betancur wins the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Italian U23 champion Stefano Agostini wins stage 4 of the Girobio (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 6 Moreno Moser riding as a trainee for Liquigas. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 6 Federico Canuti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Jose Sarmiento (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian ProTour squad Liquigas-Cannondale has completed its 2012 roster, naming 29 riders, six of whom are new to the green and blue formation.

The top acquisition is Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur, 22, winner of the Giro dell'Emilia and the 2010 Girobio, who joins the team from Acqua & Sapone.

Two more Girobio stage winners, neo-pros Stefano Agostini and Moreno Moser (nephew of Francesco), were given contracts after serving as trainees with the team this season.

Also coming across are Italians Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF) and Daniele Ratto (Geox-TMC) and Colombian Jose Sarmiento (Acqua & Sapone).

Betancur, whose contract was only recently signed, will not attend the team's first training camp at Passo San Pellegrino and Sardinia.

Two Americans will be among the team at the camp with captains Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan: Tim Duggan renewed with Liquigas, while Ted King is midway through a two-year contract.

Liquigas-Cannondale for 2012:

Valerio Agnoli, Stefano Agostini, Ivan Basso, Carlos Alberto Betancur, Maciej Bodnar, Paolo Longo Borghini, Federico Canuti, Eros Capecchi, Damiano Caruso, Mauro Da Dalto, Tiziano Dall’Antonia, Timmy Duggan, Ted King, Kristijan Koren, Alan Marangoni, Moreno Moser, Dominik Nerz, Vincenzo Nibali, Daniel Oss, Maciej Paterski, Daniele Ratto, Juraj Sagan, Peter Sagan, Jose Sarmiento, Fabio Sabatini, Cristiano Salerno, Sylwester Szmyd, Alessandro Vanotti and Elia Viviani

Directors: Stefano Zanatta, Dario Mariuzzo, Mario Scirea, Alberto Volpi and Biagio Conte and trainer Paolo Slongo