Belgian Classics preview with Philippe Gilbert, Sean Kelly and Tyler Farrar - Cyclingnews podcast
We talk cobbles ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
This week’s podcast takes on a Belgian theme as the Cyclingnews team looks ahead to the start of the Belgian Classics with the double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne this weekend.
There is an exclusive interview with BMC’s Philippe Gilbert – twice a winner in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – then known as Het Volk – with the Belgian reminiscing over his first win and the significance of the cobbled races in his native country.
We also hear from American rider Tyler Farrar on his love of Belgian races. The Gent-based Dimension Data rider may be resting up this weekend after a busy schedule in the past month, but he is now into his 10th season as a pro rider, and ever since his teenage years has been a fascinated by Belgian racing culture.
Classics legend Sean Kelly picks his star riders for the weeks ahead, about his first races in Belgium and how the classics have evolved but remained close to the people.
There is also time to talk to Belgian journalist Jan-Pieter De Vlieger from Het Nieuwsblad about the opening week of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and the depth in Belgian cycling as Tom Boonen and Gilbert head towards the end of their careers.
