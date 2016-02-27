Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race highlights - Video

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) came out on top in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). The trio had slipped clear in a group containing Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and held off a late chase from Etixx-QuickStep. The win was Van Avermaet's first of the 2016 race season. For a complete race report, click here.

