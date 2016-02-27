Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race highlights - Video
Van Avermaet beats Sagan in Belgian sprint finish
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) came out on top in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal). The trio had slipped clear in a group containing Luke Rowe (Team Sky) and held off a late chase from Etixx-QuickStep. The win was Van Avermaet's first of the 2016 race season. For a complete race report, click here.
