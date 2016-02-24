Trending

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Etixx-QuickStep, Lotto Soudal, Trek-Segafredo recon the course

Riders familiarise themselves with the cobbles and climbs ahead of Sunday's race

In the gutter on a cobbled climb

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo riders recon this weekend's Omloop course

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Plenty of cobbles to consider in the recon ride

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Waiting for the morning's festivities in Belgium.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek bikes are ready to roll for the Omloop recon ride

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Riders gear up for the Omloop recon ride.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo riders train for the opening weekend of the spring Classics.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo riders train for the opening weekend of the spring Classics.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Cobbles are on offer when Trek-Segafredo riders train for the opening weekend of the spring Classics.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
A Trek-Segafredo rider refuels for the ride.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Waiting for the mechanic to change a flat tire.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
A mechanic changes a punctured tyre during the Trek-Segafredo ride.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo roll through the Belgian countryside.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo roll through a Belgian village

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo roll through the Belgian countryside.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Working to change a punctured tyre

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Thumbs up for a good day of training in Belgium

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Trek-Segafredo roll through the Belgian countryside.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The Lotto Soudal riders get ready for their recon

(Image credit: Lotto Soudal)
Trek-Segafredo riders recon this weekend's Omloop course

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The riders get familiar with the first cobbled sector: Haaghoek

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The riders make choices on wheels, tyres, and pressure

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The Trek-Segafredo riders hit the cobbles of Donderij

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The Trek-Segafredo riders on the Kaperij sector of cobblestones

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
The Trek-Segafredo riders test themselves on the Taaienberg

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Tony Martin studies the route map ahead of the recon ride

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The Etixx-QuickStep riders hit the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The Etixx-QuickStep riders get to know the course

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The Etixx-QuickStep riders take on a steep little climb

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The Lotto Soudal riders approach the Kruisberg

(Image credit: Lotto Soudal)
The Lotto Soudal riders out on the course

(Image credit: Lotto Soudal)
The Trek-Segafredo riders check out the Eikenberg

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The 2016 Spring Classics campaign kicks off this weekend with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and Wednesday saw teams setting out to reconnoitre the parcours in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The 200-kilometre race, which features 13 short, steep climbs, and numerous sectors of cobblestones is seen as an important early-season test that sets the tone for the bigger and more prestigious races to come. To read Cyclingnews' preview of the race, click here

Lotto Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep, the two big Belgian teams, were out in force with a full complement of riders and they shared the roads with fellow WorldTour outfit Trek-Segafredo. 

Flick through the gallery above to see the riders familiarising themselves with the route.