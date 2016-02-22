5 riders to watch for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Video
Peter Sagan and Tom Boonen set to line up in opening Classics weekend
The double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne signals the start of the cobbled Classics. Over the next seven weeks we can expect a veritable feast of the pavé, culminating with the third monument of the year, Paris-Roubaix.
This weekend, most riders will compete in both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne but the parcours generally dictate that it will be very different riders who come up trumps.
Ian Stannard won last year’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after getting the better of a trio of Etixx-QuickStep riders. The Belgian team, however, were the ones smiling the following day in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne when Mark Cavendish beat Alexander Kristoff in a sprint to the line.
Neither will be back to defend their titles but there is still a strong line-up for the opening cobbles weekend, including world champion Peter Sagan. Tom Boonen, a three-time winner of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, will also be in attendance.
