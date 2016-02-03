Mechanical doping and what it means for cycling - Cyclingnews Podcast

Femke Van Den Driessche (Belgium) takes the women's U23 European championship (Image credit: Bettini)

Femke Van den Driessche is at the centre of a media storm, accused of being the first rider caught concealing a motor in her racing bike at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday. In this episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Pro Cycling's Ed Pickering discuss Van den Driessche's case and what it means for cycling.

