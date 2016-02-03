Mechanical doping and what it means for cycling - Cyclingnews Podcast
Recent case from cyclo-cross Worlds puts issue front and centre
Femke Van den Driessche is at the centre of a media storm, accused of being the first rider caught concealing a motor in her racing bike at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday. In this episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Pro Cycling's Ed Pickering discuss Van den Driessche's case and what it means for cycling.
