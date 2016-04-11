Behind the scenes of Mathew Hayman's Paris-Roubaix victory - Video

Mat Hayman isn't a big winner but he knows how to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge has been doing regular behind the scenes videos of the team at various races, but perhaps their biggest escapade to date is capturing the emotion behind Mathew Hayman's Paris-Roubaix victory.

From the calm before the storm, the mid-race chaos, the spine-tingling suspense of the last kilometers and the outright disbelief and joy of the aftermath, they captured it all.

