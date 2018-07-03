Bassetti, Schneider keep Bell Lap series leads after Downer Classic
Series heads to Canada for Gastown Grand Prix
Elevate-KHS's Sam Bassetti and Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) maintained their overall leads in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series in the elite men and women's standings, respectively following the Downer Classic on June 30.
The men's race was won by Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana) over Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon) and Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project).
Even with none of the top-10 men in the rankings participating in the Tour of America's Dairyland race, the top of the leaderboard remained unchanged. Bassetti holds a one-point lead over Shane Kline (Smartstop), 70 points to 69, with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) and Scott Law (Elevate-KHS) tied for third at 55 points.
In the women's field, Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme) jumped to third overall with her victory on Saturday over Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) and Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer).
Thanks to her fourth place in the race, Josie Talbot (ISCorp) added to her tally in second place overall behind teammate Sam Schneider, who holds a commanding lead of 121 points to Talbot's 87. Baker is third with 70 points to Talbot's 60.
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.
The next race in the series is the Gastown Grand Prix on July 7.
Downer Classic Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)
|25
|pts
|2
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|18
|3
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|15
|4
|Henning Bommel (radsport.land)
|12
|5
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)
|10
|6
|James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|8
|7
|Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)
|6
|8
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|4
|9
|John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
|2
|10
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme)
|25
|pts
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|18
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|15
|4
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|12
|5
|Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
|10
|6
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor - Intelligentsia)
|8
|7
|Jess Mundy (The Meteor - Intelligentsia)
|6
|8
|Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)
|4
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|2
|10
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|1
Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after Downers Classic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|70
|pts
|2
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|69
|3
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|55
|4
|Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|55
|5
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|49
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|47
|7
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|40
|8
|Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|40
|9
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|33
|10
|Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|33
|11
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|28
|12
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|28
|13
|Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)
|25
|14
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|25
|15
|Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)
|25
|16
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|25
|17
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|25
|18
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|25
|19
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|25
|20
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|25
|21
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|24
|22
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|23
|Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)
|18
|24
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)
|18
|25
|Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)
|18
|26
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|27
|James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|16
|28
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|16
|29
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|15
|30
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|31
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|15
|32
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|15
|33
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|15
|34
|Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)
|14
|35
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|14
|36
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|14
|37
|Sam Rosenholtz
|13
|38
|Henning Bommel (radsport.land)
|12
|39
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|12
|40
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|12
|41
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|12
|42
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|12
|42
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|12
|44
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|11
|45
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|11
|46
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|47
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|10
|48
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|10
|49
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|10
|50
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|9
|51
|Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)
|8
|52
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|53
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|8
|54
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|8
|55
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|8
|56
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|8
|57
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|8
|58
|Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)
|6
|59
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|60
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|6
|61
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|62
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|6
|63
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|64
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|5
|65
|Cooper Willsey
|4
|66
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|67
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|4
|68
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|4
|69
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|70
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|71
|John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)
|2
|72
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|2
|73
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|2
|74
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|2
|75
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|2
|76
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|2
|77
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|2
|78
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|2
|79
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|2
|80
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|1
|81
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|1
|82
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|1
|83
|Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|121
|pts
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|87
|3
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|70
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|60
|5
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|48
|6
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
|47
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|47
|8
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|45
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|40
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|40
|11
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|36
|12
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|30
|13
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|26
|14
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|15
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|26
|16
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|25
|17
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|25
|18
|Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
|25
|19
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|24
|20
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)
|20
|21
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|22
|Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)
|18
|23
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|18
|24
|Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)
|18
|25
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|15
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
|15
|26
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|15
|27
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|15
|28
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|13
|29
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|12
|30
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|31
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|12
|32
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|33
|Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)
|10
|34
|Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
|10
|35
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|10
|36
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|10
|37
|Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)
|10
|38
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|10
|39
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)
|8
|40
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|8
|41
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|42
|Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
|8
|43
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|8
|44
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|45
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|8
|46
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|8
|47
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|48
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|6
|49
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|6
|50
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|6
|51
|Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
|6
|52
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|5
|53
|Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)
|4
|54
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|55
|Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
|4
|56
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|4
|57
|Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)
|4
|58
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|59
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|3
|60
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|3
|61
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|2
|62
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|2
|63
|Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)
|2
|64
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|2
|65
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|2
|66
|Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)
|2
|67
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|1
|68
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|1
|69
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|70
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|1
