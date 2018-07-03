Trending

Bassetti, Schneider keep Bell Lap series leads after Downer Classic

Series heads to Canada for Gastown Grand Prix

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Elevate-KHS's Sam Bassetti and Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) maintained their overall leads in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series in the elite men and women's standings, respectively following the Downer Classic on June 30.

The men's race was won by Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana) over Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon) and Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project).

Even with none of the top-10 men in the rankings participating in the Tour of America's Dairyland race, the top of the leaderboard remained unchanged. Bassetti holds a one-point lead over Shane Kline (Smartstop), 70 points to 69, with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) and Scott Law (Elevate-KHS) tied for third at 55 points.

In the women's field, Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme) jumped to third overall with her victory on Saturday over Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) and Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer).

Thanks to her fourth place in the race, Josie Talbot (ISCorp) added to her tally in second place overall behind teammate Sam Schneider, who holds a commanding lead of 121 points to Talbot's 87. Baker is third with 70 points to Talbot's 60.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The next race in the series is the Gastown Grand Prix on July 7.

Downer Classic Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)25pts
2Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)18
3Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)15
4Henning Bommel (radsport.land)12
5Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)10
6James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)8
7Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)6
8Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)4
9John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)2
10Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)1

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme)25pts
2Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)18
3Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)15
4Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)12
5Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)10
6Kristen Arnold (The Meteor - Intelligentsia)8
7Jess Mundy (The Meteor - Intelligentsia)6
8Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)4
9Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)2
10Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)1

Cyclingnews Bell Lap standings after Downers Classic

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)70pts
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69
3John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)55
4Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)55
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
6Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
7Eric Young (Rally Cycling)40
8Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
9Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)33
10Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)33
11Eric Brunner (303 Project)28
12Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
13Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana Racing)25
14Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
15Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
16Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
17Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
18Justin Williams (Williams Racing)25
19Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)25
20Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)25
21Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
22Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
23Cory Lockwood (Project Echelon Racing)18
24Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
25Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
26Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)18
27James Hilyer (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)16
28Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
29Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)15
30Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
31Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
32Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
33Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
34Luke Mudgway (H&R Block Pro Racing)14
35Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)14
36Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
37Sam Rosenholtz13
38Henning Bommel (radsport.land)12
39Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)12
40Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
41Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
42Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
42Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
44Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
45Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)11
46Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
47Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)10
48Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
49Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
50Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
51Quinten Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling p/b Gym One)8
52Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)8
53Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
54Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
55Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)8
56Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
57Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
58Cameron Ivory (GPM-Stulz Australia)6
59Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
60Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
61Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)6
62David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
63Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
64Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)5
65Cooper Willsey4
66Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
67Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
68Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)4
69Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
70Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)4
71John Heinlein III (Borah Factory Racing)2
72David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
73Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
74Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)2
75Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
76Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
77Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
78Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)2
79Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)2
80Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)1
81Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
82Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1
83Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)121pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)87
3Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)70
4Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)60
5Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)48
6Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)47
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)47
8Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
9Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
10Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)40
11Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)36
12Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)30
13Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)26
14Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
15Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)26
16Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)25
17Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)25
18Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)25
19Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
20Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)20
21Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
22Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
23Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)18
24Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)18
25Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)15
25Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)15
26Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)15
27Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
28Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)13
29Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
30Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
31Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)12
32Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
33Joanie Caron (Crit Nasty)10
34Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)10
35Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
36Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
37Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
38Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
39Kristen Arnold (The Meteor-Intelligentisa)8
40Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)8
41Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
42Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)8
43Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
44Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
45Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)8
46Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
47Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
48Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
49Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
50Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)6
51Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
52Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
53Melanie Wong (Point S Auto Nokian Tyres Racin)4
54Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
55Haley Gill (Rise Racing)4
56Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
57Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
58Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
59Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)3
60Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)3
61Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
62Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
63Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
64Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)2
65Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
66Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)2
67Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
68Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
69Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
70Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1

 