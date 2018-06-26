Bassetti moves into Bell Lap standings lead after US Pro Criterium Championships

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With a podium finish in the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships last week, Elevate-KHS rider Sam Bassetti surged to the top spot of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series standings, surpassing previous leader Shane Kline (Smartstop) by a single point. John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), who was shut out in the championships, dropped to third overall in the men's rankings.

Bassetti has been a consistent performer in the series, having won a race in Tulsa Tough and finishing third in the Winston Salem Classic Criterium, another Tulsa Tough race and the US Pro championship. Kline scored top 10 finishes in Athens, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic and was second in the Harlem Skyscraper criterium, and won the Tour of Somerville.

Murphy, winner of the Athens Twilight, was second in the Crystal Cup and fourth in the Clarendon Cup races of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

On the women's side, Sam Schneider continues to be the most consistent performer, netting four victories (in Athens, Tulsa Tough, Winston-Salem and Harlem) and adding to her tally with a seventh place finish in the US Pro criterium championship behind surprise winner Leigh Ann Ganzar.

Schneider holds a 46-point lead over teammate Josie Talbot, with Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in third.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The next race in the series is the Tour of America's Dairyland - Downer Classic on June 30.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after USA Pro Criterium Championships (June 22) and Canadian Criterium Championships (June 24)

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 70 pts 2 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 69 3 John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team) 55 4 Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling) 55 5 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 49 6 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 47 7 Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda) 40 8 Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 33 9 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 32 10 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 32 11 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 28 12 Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis) 28 13 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) 25 14 Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling) 25 15 Justin Williams (Williams Racing) 25 16 Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS) 25 17 Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 25 18 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 19 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 20 Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair) 24 21 Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing) 20 22 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 23 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 24 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 25 Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance) 16 26 Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 15 27 Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse) 15 28 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 29 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 30 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 14 31 Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club) 14 32 Sam Rosenholtz 13 33 Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing) 12 34 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) 12 35 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 36 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 37 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 38 Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 11 39 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 11 40 Derek Gee (Team RaceClean) 10 41 Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 10 42 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 42 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 44 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 9 45 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 8 46 Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing) 8 47 Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis) 8 48 Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud) 8 49 James Hilyer 8 50 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 8 51 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 52 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 53 Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling) 6 54 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud) 6 55 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team) 6 56 Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 6 57 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 58 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 5 59 Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci) 4 60 Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team 4 61 Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 62 Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory) 4 63 Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM) 4 64 Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb) 4 65 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 66 Cooper Willsey 4 67 Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+) 2 68 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.) 2 69 Hugo Velasquez (Montecci) 2 70 Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p) 2 71 Maxx Chance (303 Project) 2 72 Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team) 2 73 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 2 74 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 75 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 1 76 Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS) 1 77 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 78 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1