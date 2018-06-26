Trending

Bassetti moves into Bell Lap standings lead after US Pro Criterium Championships

Samantha Schneider continues strong hold on women's lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

With a podium finish in the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships last week, Elevate-KHS rider Sam Bassetti surged to the top spot of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series standings, surpassing previous leader Shane Kline (Smartstop) by a single point. John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), who was shut out in the championships, dropped to third overall in the men's rankings.

Bassetti has been a consistent performer in the series, having won a race in Tulsa Tough and finishing third in the Winston Salem Classic Criterium, another Tulsa Tough race and the US Pro championship. Kline scored top 10 finishes in Athens, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic and was second in the Harlem Skyscraper criterium, and won the Tour of Somerville.

Murphy, winner of the Athens Twilight, was second in the Crystal Cup and fourth in the Clarendon Cup races of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

On the women's side, Sam Schneider continues to be the most consistent performer, netting four victories (in Athens, Tulsa Tough, Winston-Salem and Harlem) and adding to her tally with a seventh place finish in the US Pro criterium championship behind surprise winner Leigh Ann Ganzar.

Schneider holds a 46-point lead over teammate Josie Talbot, with Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in third.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The next race in the series is the Tour of America's Dairyland - Downer Classic on June 30.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after USA Pro Criterium Championships (June 22) and Canadian Criterium Championships (June 24)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)70pts
2Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)69
3John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)55
4Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)55
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)49
6Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)47
7Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)40
8Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)33
9Eric Young (Rally Cycling)32
10Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)32
11Eric Brunner (303 Project)28
12Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)28
13Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)25
14Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)25
15Justin Williams (Williams Racing)25
16Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)25
17Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)25
18Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
19Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
20Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)24
21Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)20
22Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)18
23Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
24Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
25Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)16
26Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)15
27Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)15
28Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
29Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
30Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)14
31Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)14
32Sam Rosenholtz13
33Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)12
34Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)12
35Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
36Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
37Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
38Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)11
39Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)11
40Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)10
41Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)10
42Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
42Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
44Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)9
45Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)8
46Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)8
47Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)8
48Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)8
49James Hilyer8
50Eric Young (Rally Cycling)8
51Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
52Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
53Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)6
54Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)6
55Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)6
56Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)6
57David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
58Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)5
59Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)4
60Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team4
61Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
62Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)4
63Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)4
64Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)4
65Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
66Cooper Willsey4
67Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)2
68Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)2
69Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)2
70Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)2
71Maxx Chance (303 Project)2
72Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)2
73David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
74Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
75Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)1
76Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)1
77Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
78Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)121pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)75
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)47
4Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)47
5Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)45
6Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)45
7Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)45
8Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)43
9Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)40
10Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)40
11Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)36
12Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)30
13Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)30
14Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)26
15Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)26
16Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)25
17Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)25
18Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)25
19Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)25
20Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)24
21Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)20
22Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)19
23Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)18
24Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)18
25Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
25Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)15
26Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
27Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)15
28Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
29Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)12
30Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
31Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)13
32Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)13
33Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
34Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)10
35Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)10
36Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)10
37Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
38Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
39Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)8
40Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)8
41Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)8
42Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)8
43Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
44Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
45Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)6
46Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)6
47Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)6
48Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
49Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
50Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)5
51Haley Gill (Rise Racing)4
52Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)4
53Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)4
54Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
55Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
56Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)3
57Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)3
58Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)2
59Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)2
60Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)2
61Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)2
62Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)2
63Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
64Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
65Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)1
66Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)1
67Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
68Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1

 