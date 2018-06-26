Bassetti moves into Bell Lap standings lead after US Pro Criterium Championships
Samantha Schneider continues strong hold on women's lead
With a podium finish in the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships last week, Elevate-KHS rider Sam Bassetti surged to the top spot of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series standings, surpassing previous leader Shane Kline (Smartstop) by a single point. John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), who was shut out in the championships, dropped to third overall in the men's rankings.
Bassetti has been a consistent performer in the series, having won a race in Tulsa Tough and finishing third in the Winston Salem Classic Criterium, another Tulsa Tough race and the US Pro championship. Kline scored top 10 finishes in Athens, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic and was second in the Harlem Skyscraper criterium, and won the Tour of Somerville.
Murphy, winner of the Athens Twilight, was second in the Crystal Cup and fourth in the Clarendon Cup races of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic.
On the women's side, Sam Schneider continues to be the most consistent performer, netting four victories (in Athens, Tulsa Tough, Winston-Salem and Harlem) and adding to her tally with a seventh place finish in the US Pro criterium championship behind surprise winner Leigh Ann Ganzar.
Schneider holds a 46-point lead over teammate Josie Talbot, with Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in third.
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap point series highlights the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit from Athens Twilight to the finale in Atlantic City in September. Points are awarded to the top 10 men and women throughout the 19 races, and ties are decided on the number of first places, seconds, thirds and so on. The Bell Lap men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.
The next race in the series is the Tour of America's Dairyland - Downer Classic on June 30.
Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after USA Pro Criterium Championships (June 22) and Canadian Criterium Championships (June 24)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|70
|pts
|2
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|69
|3
|John Murphy (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team)
|55
|4
|Scott Law (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|55
|5
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|49
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|47
|7
|Kevin Goguen (CRCA/Jamison Capital - Cannonda)
|40
|8
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|33
|9
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|32
|10
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|32
|11
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|28
|12
|Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly P B Maxxis)
|28
|13
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|25
|14
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|25
|15
|Justin Williams (Williams Racing)
|25
|16
|Cory Williams (Elevate/KHS)
|25
|17
|Eric Marcotte (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|25
|18
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|25
|19
|Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)
|25
|20
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|24
|21
|Stalin Quiterio (Crca/dave Jordan Racing)
|20
|22
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|23
|Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)
|18
|24
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)
|18
|25
|Tom Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|16
|26
|Winston David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|15
|27
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse)
|15
|28
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|15
|29
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|15
|30
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|14
|31
|Samuel Grove (Los Angeles Bicycle Club)
|14
|32
|Sam Rosenholtz
|13
|33
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|12
|34
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|12
|35
|Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)
|12
|36
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)
|12
|37
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|12
|38
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|11
|39
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|11
|40
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|10
|41
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|10
|42
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|10
|42
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|10
|44
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|9
|45
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|46
|Kent Ross (Hedrick Racing)
|8
|47
|Hamzah Eastman (Team Alanis)
|8
|48
|Emile Abraham (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|8
|49
|James Hilyer
|8
|50
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|8
|51
|Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)
|8
|52
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|8
|53
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|54
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite P/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|6
|55
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team)
|6
|56
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|57
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|6
|58
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|5
|59
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|4
|60
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Marc Pro Cycling Team
|4
|61
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|62
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory)
|4
|63
|Hugo Scala Jr (Matrix RBM)
|4
|64
|Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)
|4
|65
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|4
|66
|Cooper Willsey
|4
|67
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|2
|68
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|2
|69
|Hugo Velasquez (Montecci)
|2
|70
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko Citadel Racing Team p)
|2
|71
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|2
|72
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|2
|73
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|2
|74
|Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)
|2
|75
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|1
|76
|Eder Frayre (Elevate/KHS)
|1
|77
|Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)
|1
|78
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|121
|pts
|2
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|75
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/van Dessel)
|47
|4
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-SVB)
|47
|5
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|45
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|45
|7
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|45
|8
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|43
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|40
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women)
|40
|11
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|36
|12
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|30
|13
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|30
|14
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|15
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|26
|16
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|25
|17
|Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling)
|25
|18
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group P/b Huseby)
|25
|19
|Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|25
|20
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|24
|21
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita-Bialetti Racing)
|20
|22
|Sharlotte Lucas (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|19
|23
|Kelly Catlin (Rally Cycling)
|18
|24
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|18
|25
|Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)
|18
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
|15
|26
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|15
|27
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman supermint)
|15
|28
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|29
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|12
|30
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|12
|31
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|13
|32
|Tina Pic (Colavita-bialetti Pro Cycling)
|13
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|34
|Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
|10
|35
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|10
|36
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile Bullseye Total)
|10
|37
|Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)
|10
|38
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)
|10
|39
|Marie Soleil Blais (Indépendant)
|8
|40
|Summer Moak (Rally Cycling)
|8
|41
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|8
|42
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|8
|43
|Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|44
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|8
|45
|Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
|6
|46
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|6
|47
|Charlotte Culver (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|48
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|6
|49
|Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)
|6
|50
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Cycling)
|5
|51
|Haley Gill (Rise Racing)
|4
|52
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|4
|53
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|4
|54
|Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)
|4
|55
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)
|4
|56
|Katie Clouse (DNA Cycling Team)
|3
|57
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|3
|58
|Raphaele Lemieux (Independent)
|2
|59
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)
|2
|60
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|2
|61
|Lisa Cordova (Cyclesport Specialized p b Musc)
|2
|62
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Cycling Team)
|2
|63
|Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)
|2
|64
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|2
|65
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|1
|66
|Nicole Mertz (THE METEOR INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|67
|Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)
|1
|68
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|1
