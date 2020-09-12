Bardet suffers 'small haemorrhage' after Tour de France crash

Romain Bardet finished stage 13 but would later be diagnosed with a concussion

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) has confirmed that he suffered a “small haemorrhage” following the stage 13 crash that forced him out of the Tour de France.

Bardet was able to complete the 191.5km stage to Puy Mary, finishing 2:30 behind the yellow jersey and race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). However, he would not take the start on stage 14 after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Initial medical examinations cleared him of any brain lesions, but an MRI revealed a haemorrhage and the Frenchman has said that he is still suffering with nausea following the incident.

“I was far from imagining yesterday afternoon that under the comforting words of @vlavenu my @letourdefrance would abruptly end,” Bardet wrote on his Instagram account.

“Since then, headaches and nausea have not left me. The MRI performed this morning confirmed a small haemorrhage from the concussion. With rest for an indefinite period of time, I should quickly recover. Thank you all for your messages.”

Bardet crashed on a corner with several other riders with around 90 kilometres remaining. Bardet took some time to remount his bike following the incident, falling to the ground when he first tried to stand up. He was able to get back to the bunch but was dropped in the final ascent.

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) both fell in the same incident. Quintana was able to resume but Mollema would abandon immediately and would later be diagnosed with a broken wrist.