Bauke Mollema crashes out of Tour de France

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) has been forced out of the Tour de France after a crash with 86km to go on stage 13 of the race. The Dutch rider came down in a large crash that included fellow overall contenders Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

The Frenchman and the Colombian were quickly back on their feet but race radio soon confirmed that Mollema had abandoned. Trek-Segafredo are yet to confirm the Dutch rider's injuries but Mollema came into the stage sitting 13th on GC, 2:31 down on the yellow jersey.

The 33-year-old's departure leaves Trek-Segafredo with just Richie Porte in the battle for the top ten. The Australian currently sits in 11th place, 1:53 off Primož Roglič’s yellow jersey.

Mollema came into the race after a strong start to racing since action resumed in August. He finished fourth in his defense of his Il Lombardia title, and took top ten results in both the Tour de l'Ain and La Route d'Occitanie.

Both he and Porte lost time in the crosswinds on stage 7 of the Tour but they were both climbing well in the race ahead of the major mountain stages in the Massif Central and the Alps.

Cyclingnews contacted Trek-Segafredo with the team confirming that Mollema was currently in an ambulance and would be heading to the hospital for x-rays. Early indications are that Mollema may have broken his wrist.

More to follow…