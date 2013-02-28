Bak is back to racing in Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lars Bak recovers after winning stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Lars Bak leads the Lotto Belisol Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Bak has received the ok from team doctors and will ride Paris-Nice. The Lotto Belisol rider had broken his hand at the end of January, but has now been cleared to ride again.

“I'm incredibly glad to be allowed to race again,” he told dr.dk. “That's what I've trained for all winter.”

Bak crashed in the finale of the GP de Marseillaise on January 30 and broke the scaphoid. Surgery allowed him to start training again only one week later.

“I've trained well on my home trainer with some 'nasty' intervals, and the last few weeks put in many hours on the road. Of course I shall get beaten up on the climbs in Paris-Nice, but after a few days, I hope my diesel engine will go well.”

Lotto Belisol for Paris-Nice: Lars Bak, Dirk Bellemakers, Gaëtan Bille, Bart De Clercq, Francis De Greef, Jens Debusschere, Dennis Vanendert and Frederik Willems

