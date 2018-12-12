Bahrain-Merida present team in Croatia - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali at the Bahrain-Merida team training camp with his 2019 teammates (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 3 of 22 Bahrain-Merida riders head out for a spin (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 4 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali speaks at the Bahrain-Merida team presentation (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 5 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team meet for a training camp in warm weather (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 6 of 22 Bahrain-Merida directors putting together plans for the training camp (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 7 of 22 Bahrain-Merida riders head out for a training ride (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 8 of 22 Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali at the Bahrain-Merida team presentation (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 9 of 22 Bahrain-Merida present the team for 2019 (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 10 of 22 Riders training at Bahrain-Merida team camp (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 11 of 22 Bahrain-Merida out for a training ride (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 12 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team camp, riders undergo training and testing ahead of the 2019 season (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 13 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team bike on display at the presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Bahrain-Merida team presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Bahrain-Merida kit revealed at the team presentation of the 2019 team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Rohan Dennis at the Bahrain Merida team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 New teammates at Bahrain-Merida still in previous team kit ahead of 2019 (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 20 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali talks ahead of a training ride (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 21 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali and Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida on a training ride (Image credit: KL Photo) Image 22 of 22 Brent Copeland at the Bahrain-Merida team camp (Image credit: KL Photo)

Bahrain-Merida revealed their entire 2019 team Wednesday during an official presentation at the historic Arsenal building in the city of Hvar, Croatia. Management announced the new joint venture partner McLaren, and riders wearing black suit jackets lined up in front of a theatre filled with fans and team stakeholders.

Team captain Vincenzo Nibali, who led many rides during this week's training camp in Croatia, spoke at the presentation as part of the first wave of riders on stage. He spoke about his race plans for 2019 and his aim to race at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.

Bahrain-Merida also presented their new riders, including Rohan Dennis, Phil Bauhaus, Damiano Caruso, Marcel Sieberg, Andrea Garosio, Jan Tratnik, Stephen Williams and Dylan Teuns.

Teuns said he wanted to win a Classic, while Dennis, the new time trial world champion, said he hopes to win more time trials and help Nibali in the Grand Tours.

Vladimir Miholjevic, who is sport director and coordinator of the presentation and corresponding team training camp, gave the opening speeches, thanking those in attendance, including the Hvar Tourist Board, The City of Hvar and Sunčani Hvar Hotels, for hosting the team camp once again.

"We promise you that we will give everything that you can be proud on our success, and believe us, we really want to live up to our slogan – It’s not about me, it’s about US – because we feel that everybody present here it’s part of us," Miiholjevic said.

General Manager Brent Copeland mentioned the team's success this year with 26 wins. He also spoke about the team's new partnership with McLaren and how that will help them in the future.

"In my view, this is one of the most important developments in world professional cycling in the last decade, and one that will accelerate the team’s ambitions and plans to compete at the top," Copeland said. "McLaren can help us understand how to optimize and develop technology, human high-performance management and our brand - most importantly, how to do that in an integrated, coordinated way.”

The team will race at Australia's Tour Down Under in January.