Bahrain-Merida present team in Croatia - Gallery
Riders take the stage, while management boasts of new McLaren partnership
Bahrain-Merida revealed their entire 2019 team Wednesday during an official presentation at the historic Arsenal building in the city of Hvar, Croatia. Management announced the new joint venture partner McLaren, and riders wearing black suit jackets lined up in front of a theatre filled with fans and team stakeholders.
Related Articles
Team captain Vincenzo Nibali, who led many rides during this week's training camp in Croatia, spoke at the presentation as part of the first wave of riders on stage. He spoke about his race plans for 2019 and his aim to race at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.
Bahrain-Merida also presented their new riders, including Rohan Dennis, Phil Bauhaus, Damiano Caruso, Marcel Sieberg, Andrea Garosio, Jan Tratnik, Stephen Williams and Dylan Teuns.
Teuns said he wanted to win a Classic, while Dennis, the new time trial world champion, said he hopes to win more time trials and help Nibali in the Grand Tours.
Vladimir Miholjevic, who is sport director and coordinator of the presentation and corresponding team training camp, gave the opening speeches, thanking those in attendance, including the Hvar Tourist Board, The City of Hvar and Sunčani Hvar Hotels, for hosting the team camp once again.
"We promise you that we will give everything that you can be proud on our success, and believe us, we really want to live up to our slogan – It’s not about me, it’s about US – because we feel that everybody present here it’s part of us," Miiholjevic said.
General Manager Brent Copeland mentioned the team's success this year with 26 wins. He also spoke about the team's new partnership with McLaren and how that will help them in the future.
"In my view, this is one of the most important developments in world professional cycling in the last decade, and one that will accelerate the team’s ambitions and plans to compete at the top," Copeland said. "McLaren can help us understand how to optimize and develop technology, human high-performance management and our brand - most importantly, how to do that in an integrated, coordinated way.”
The team will race at Australia's Tour Down Under in January.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy