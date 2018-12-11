Trending

Bahrain-Merida gather in Croatia for training camp - Gallery

Vincenzo Nibali and Rohan Dennis get the wheels rolling ahead of the new year

Image 1 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali speaks with media at the Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali speaks with media at the Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 33

Rohan Dennis gets ready to ride with his new team, Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis gets ready to ride with his new team, Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Paolo Slongo chats with riders at Bahrain-Merida team camp

Paolo Slongo chats with riders at Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Slovenian champion Matej Mohoric will be back for a second year with Bahrain-Merida in 2019.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Slovenian champion Matej Mohoric will be back for a second year with Bahrain-Merida in 2019.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Rohan Dennis gets rolling with Bahrain-Merida in Croatia

Rohan Dennis gets rolling with Bahrain-Merida in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Even the shoes get some TLC at team camp

Even the shoes get some TLC at team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Brent Copeland gets a look at the new Bahrain-Merida roster this week in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brent Copeland gets a look at the new Bahrain-Merida roster this week in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali puts in some media time at Bahrain-Merida team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali puts in some media time at Bahrain-Merida team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Franco Pellizotti and Yukiya Arashiro share a laugh

Franco Pellizotti and Yukiya Arashiro share a laugh
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Paolo Slongo gets things organised at Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paolo Slongo gets things organised at Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Damiano Caruso is one of Bahrain-Merida's new recruits from BMC Racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso is one of Bahrain-Merida's new recruits from BMC Racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Mark Padun rides with his new teammates from BMC Racing

Mark Padun rides with his new teammates from BMC Racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Domenico Pozzovivo getting things together for a ride in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo getting things together for a ride in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Matej Mohoric and Vincenzo Nibali get rolling at team camp

Matej Mohoric and Vincenzo Nibali get rolling at team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Matej Mohoric and Vincenzo Nibali get reacquainted at Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric and Vincenzo Nibali get reacquainted at Bahrain-Merida team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Franco Pellizotti assumes his new posture as team director

Franco Pellizotti assumes his new posture as team director
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Bahrain-Merida riders get ready to roll at team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bahrain-Merida riders get ready to roll at team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Ivan Garcia will be back for a third year with Bahrain-Merida next year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Garcia will be back for a third year with Bahrain-Merida next year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Phil Bauhaus joined Bahrain-Merida from Team Sunweb

Phil Bauhaus joined Bahrain-Merida from Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Lots of fresh product for riders at team cmap

Lots of fresh product for riders at team cmap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Everything has a place

Everything has a place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Matej Mohoric gets ready for a ride at team cmap

Matej Mohoric gets ready for a ride at team cmap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Yukiya Arashiro

Yukiya Arashiro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Vincenzo Nibali in Croatia at team cmap

Vincenzo Nibali in Croatia at team cmap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

Rohan Dennis gets his equipment sorted before a ride at the Bahrain-Merida camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis gets his equipment sorted before a ride at the Bahrain-Merida camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

Rohan Dennis has a lot of new teammates to meet at Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis has a lot of new teammates to meet at Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Personalised baggage for Mr. Nibali

Personalised baggage for Mr. Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

Sonny Colbrelli will be back for a third year with the team next year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli will be back for a third year with the team next year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 33

Every detail is checked during the early days of team camp

Every detail is checked during the early days of team camp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 33

Kristijan Koren dials in his computer

Kristijan Koren dials in his computer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

2019 Bahrain-Merida riders get ready to roll at Team Camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2019 Bahrain-Merida riders get ready to roll at Team Camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Yukiya Arashiro on the road for another year with Bahrain-merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yukiya Arashiro on the road for another year with Bahrain-merida
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

A pensive-looking Vincenzo Nibali gets ready for team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A pensive-looking Vincenzo Nibali gets ready for team camp in Croatia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following a day of medical tests at the IRR Rehabilitations Institute of Turin, riders for Bahrain-Merida are spending this week on the Croatian island of Hvar for a first full training camp with the 2019 roster. 

Star rider Vincenzo Nibali and new recruit Rohan Dennis were on hand and ready to greet their new teammates. Bahrain-Merida added eight new riders in 2019, including three from the former BMC Racing Team: Dennis, Damiano Caruso and Dylan Teuns.

Also new to the team this year are Marcel Sieberg from Lotto Soudal, Jan Tratnik from CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Phil Bauhaus from Team Sunweb, Andrea Garosio from d'Amico-Utensilnord and Stephen Williams from SEG Racing Academy. The team are also breaking in rider-turned-director Franco Pellizotti in his new role.

Click or swipe through the Bettini photo gallery above for a glimpse of this week's camp.

 