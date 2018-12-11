Bahrain-Merida gather in Croatia for training camp - Gallery

Vincenzo Nibali and Rohan Dennis get the wheels rolling ahead of the new year
Following a day of medical tests at the IRR Rehabilitations Institute of Turin, riders for Bahrain-Merida are spending this week on the Croatian island of Hvar for a first full training camp with the 2019 roster.
Star rider Vincenzo Nibali and new recruit Rohan Dennis were on hand and ready to greet their new teammates. Bahrain-Merida added eight new riders in 2019, including three from the former BMC Racing Team: Dennis, Damiano Caruso and Dylan Teuns.
Also new to the team this year are Marcel Sieberg from Lotto Soudal, Jan Tratnik from CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Phil Bauhaus from Team Sunweb, Andrea Garosio from d'Amico-Utensilnord and Stephen Williams from SEG Racing Academy. The team are also breaking in rider-turned-director Franco Pellizotti in his new role.
Click or swipe through the Bettini photo gallery above for a glimpse of this week's camp.
