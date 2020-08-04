Australian Track Championships postponed until December

Colombia’s Martha Bayona edges out Australia’s Steph Morton to win the Keirin final at the Brisbane round of the 2019 UCI Track World Cup at the Anna Meares Velodrome

Australia's 2020 Track National Championships – which were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic – have been pushed back once more to December, due to continuing uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, Cycling Australia (CA) have announced.

"In considering the decision, CA consulted with state governments, medical experts and our member states, to ensure that the championships operate in a manner that is accessible, fair and safe for all participants, officials and local communities," a statement from Australia's national federation read on Monday.

Specifically, it is the elite, under-19 and para-track national championships that are affected by the decision, with the elite and U19 competitions now planned to take place from December 16-20, with the para-track events running from December 18-20. All events will take place at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, Queensland.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve across Australia, this decision aims to ensure that CA operates a safe and fair championships for all," said Kipp Kaufmann, Cycling Australia's General Manager-Sport.

"We will continue to work with governments and local authorities to do everything we can to see the championships go forward."

Queensland's Tourism Minister, Kate Jones, added: "Major events like this pump thousands of dollars back into the local businesses, support local jobs and help to rebuild our economy.

"Because Queenslanders have done such a great job in fighting COVID-19, we can now welcome tourists back to our state," she said. "This event will deliver a great boost for local businesses at a time when everyone is doing it tough."