Aurum and Lightweight collaborate on a special edition Magma

Performance bike brand Aurum has been working with German component brand Lightweight for four years now, and to celebrate they’ve launched a special edition of the Aurum Magma race bike.
They say that the bike, of which only 40 are available, is inspired by the design of 1960s German cars and “aims to offer the most demanding cycling enthusiasts a new way to express their passion for cycling”.
The Magma frameset is painted in a limited edition metallic silver and the Lightweight Obermayer Evo wheels have a custom titanium-coloured finish. They’re fitted with 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres. The Aurum integrated cockpit is standard issue and the bike is fitted with a Prologo Scratch M5 saddle.
Buyers can choose between a SRAM Red AXS or Shimano Dura-Ace groupset.
Aurum Bikes was founded by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, both multiple grand tour winners. It’s ridden by the Polti-Kometa pro team and as you’d expect the Magma is a performance bike.
The updated Magma V2 saves a claimed 17 watts over the original bike and the updated frame will clear 35mm tyres. We were at the May 2024 launch of the new Magma and rated the ride quality, although the stock bars were wider than is currently on-trend.
The Aurum x Lightweight Magma is priced at €13,649 ex VAT, which once VAT is added totals €16.254.51 for German buyers. That’s around €4,500 more than the Magma specced with Princeton Carbonworks wheels with Tactic hubs that we rode at the launch.
Sadly, despite the name, there’s no weight quoted for the special edition bike, although we do know that the frame weighs a claimed 780g for an unpainted size 54cm.
