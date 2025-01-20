Aurum and Lightweight collaborate on a special edition Magma

Only 40 units available for the pricey collaboration

Performance bike brand Aurum has been working with German component brand Lightweight for four years now, and to celebrate they’ve launched a special edition of the Aurum Magma race bike.

They say that the bike, of which only 40 are available, is inspired by the design of 1960s German cars and “aims to offer the most demanding cycling enthusiasts a new way to express their passion for cycling”.

