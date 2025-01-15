Astana Development Team rider handed four-year ban for CERA positives

Kazakhstani youngster Ilhan Dostiyev was caught by two tests as he finished second at Giro della Valle d'Aosta and won the Turul Romaniei

The UCI has announced that Astana development team rider Ilkhan Dostiyev has been handed a four-year racing ban after testing positive for the blood booster CERA.

22-year-old Dostiyev moved to the WorldTour teams Continental-level squad last year from Kazakhstani squad Vino SKO. He'd go on to finish second at the Tour du Rwanda and the Giro della Valle d'Aosta before winning the 2.2-ranked Turul Romaniei stage race in August.

