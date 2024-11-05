Under-23 rider tests positive for CERA in sample taken before UCI Road World Championships

Czech rider Daniel Vysočan returned out-of-competition positive test two days before Worlds

Daniel Vysočan among his Czechia teammates at the 2024 UEC Road European Championships
Daniel Vysočan among his Czechia teammates at the 2024 UEC Road European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Vysočan, a rider for the Pierre Baguette Continental team, has tested positive for CERA, the Slovakian team has announced.

The 20-year-old Czech rider tested positive in an out-of-competition test on September 25, two days before taking part in the U23 road race at the Road World Championships in Zürich.

