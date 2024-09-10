Astana Qazaqstan Development Team fire Ilkhan Dostiyev after blood booster CERA positive

'This news came as a shock and disappointment to us' says team

Ilkhan Dostiyev of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
Ilkhan Dostiyev of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Astana Qazaqstan Development Team have fired Ilkhan Dostiyev after the 22-year-old Kazakh rider tested positive for the blood booster drug CERA. 

Dostiyev won a stage and finished second overall in the prestigious Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta race in July but then was tested by anti-doping authorities, apparently out of competition, on July 30. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.