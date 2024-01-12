ASO and Golazo to co-organise 2025 Road World Championships in Rwanda

Rwanda will become the first African nation to host the Road World Championships in 2025

Rwanda will become the first African nation to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2025 and the nation’s cycling federation, FERWACY, has appointed ASO and Golazo as organisers for the historic event.

The three parties reached an agreement in Kigali at the Ministry of Sports’ headquarters on Tuesday, January 9. The French and Belgian companies have a wealth of knowledge on organising races behind them as the driving force behind the races such as the Tour de France and Renewi Tour, respectively.

“It is a big step for cycling to organize the first-ever world championships on the African continent, and it is truly an honor for ASO to have been selected alongside Golazo to support the Ministry of Sports and the Cycling Federation in this ambitious project,” said ASO CEO Yann Le Moenner in a press release.

“Kigali is definitely the right place to host such a breakthrough event as the people have a true passion for cycling here, and the hilly city could offer one of the most challenging grounds for a cycling race. We are really excited to be able to bring our expertise to such a promising event.”

The event is scheduled to run from September 21-28, 2025 and will feature men’s and women’s time trials and road races across 6 categories: elite men, elite women, men U23, women U23, men junior and women junior.

Cycling has been on the rise in Rwanda and in Africa in recent years, with more riders making the jump to the pro peloton such as Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, while top-level teams have attended the Tour of Rwanda and the unfortunately cancelled La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

The landlocked nation in East-Central Africa was officially confirmed and announced as the host for the 2025 Road Worlds during the UCI Congress at the 2021 World Championships in Belgium.

"We are honoured to help co-organise this memorable sporting moment for Africa. We have been active in East Africa for more than 10 years,” said Bob Verbeeck, CEO of Golazo Group.

“In recent years, our operations in Kenya have gained momentum. This is another big step in developing our foothold in Africa. Golazo will open a second office in Kigali, Rwanda, in addition to its current office in Nairobi (Kenya).”

A tough course is expected to feature and take in the brutally hilly terrain of Rwanda, with no chance of a party for sprinters contesting the rainbow jersey.

The crowds should be even bigger than the already impressive attendances at the Tour of Rwanda, with Golazo expecting upwards of 20,000 international visitors.

"The course is absolutely magnificent and particularly suited to a World Cycling Championship,” said Golazo Managing Director Christophe Impens.

“In any case, do not mention a sprinter in your prediction for the 2025 Worlds, because it is a very demanding course with Mount Kigali, the famous Kigali Wall and especially the paved climb in the last 2 kilometres.

“The elite men will flirt with the 5,000-metre difference in altitude, and this at more than 1,400 meters above sea level. We are also impressed by the quality of the roads and the infrastructure available. Kigali has all the ingredients to present cycling fans with a high-quality World Championship.”