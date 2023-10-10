African cycling scene takes a hit as La Tropicale Amissa Bongo is postponed

The African cycling scene has taken a significant hit with one of its biggest races, La Tropicale Amissa Bongo postponed for the foreseeable future amid the context of the current political situation in Gabon after the coup d'état that occurred in August.

Despite it being a trivial consequence of a much more significant event, the race's future was plunged into uncertainty at the time of the military coup with President Bongo under house arrest just five months prior to the race's scheduled start.

The race is named in honour of his sister Albertine Amissa Bongo who died in 1993, the other child of former president Omar Bongo, who led the country for much of its time after gaining independence in 1960 from France until his death in 2009.

It is normally one of the earliest races in the calendar and was supposed to take place from January 22-28, but Rwandan sports journalist Kayishema Tity Thierry confirmed yesterday that would no longer happen.

"The 17th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo will not take place in next January," he said on X/Twitter. "This decision, in agreement with the authorities, is dictated by a rethinking of the priorities for the coming months, in the context of the renewal of the institutions of the Republic of Gabon."

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo will be missed if it doesn't return to the calendar, as it has served as the perfect stepping stone for a brilliant generation of African cycling making the jump to the WorldTour and European racing – Biniam Girmay, Natnael Berhane, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus to name a few.

This year's race was won by Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) as the Frenchman took his first-ever professional victory on the opening stage, the overall GC and the points classification to start a career-best season that would see him claim a Grand Tour stage victory at the Vuelta a España.

In more positive news, Africa's biggest race – the Tour du Rwanda – has been confirmed for the 2024 season after initially being left off the UCI calendar for next season.

Race organisers confirmed the eight-day stage race would keep its place in the calendar from February with the 16th edition set to run from February 18-25, just a year before the world's best will head to Rwanda for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali.

The race has risen in fame over the years since its inception in 1988 as another great place for young African prospects to race against the sport's best competition and has provided the ever–willing fanbase in Rwanda a chance to see the professionals race, with some of the best crowds in the sport showing up in support of the riders.

This year's race was won by young Eritrean, Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), with British sprinter Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep) also taking two stage wins and African-born, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) also showing form with a 75km solo attack that unfortunately ended with a puncture and a crash.